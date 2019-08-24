Aug. 24-- Aug. 24--The Spokane Indians (17-11) host the Hillsboro Hops (18-10) in the first of a four-game Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
The two teams sit atop the North and South Divisions with 11 games to play in the second half.
The Indians send righty Zak Kent (0-1, 6.75) against RHP Drey Jackson (0-0, 7.36) for the Hops.
Kent is scheduled for his sixth start and ninth appearance of the season. He had given up one run in two innings in each of his last three outings. The Indians have won four of the past five games he has appeared in.
Jackson, Arizona's first-round compensatory pick has an inflated ERA due to a four-run inning against Everett. Without that, he has given up two runs on three hits over 6.1 innings. He pitched two scoreless and struck out three last time out..
Roster changes: RHP Dylan Bice was added to the Indians roster on a rehab assignment. The Texas Rangers 23rd-round pick in 2016 is a native of Ringgold, GA. The 21-year-old struck out eight over four scoreless innings for the Rangers' AZL affiliate this season last week. He started the season in Low-A Hickory and pitched to a 2.53 ERA over 10. 2 IP.
Lineup: 1) Barreto-SS; 2) Ovalles-LF; 3) Strahm-CF 4) Crim-DH; 5) Kapers-1B; 6) McReynolds-3B; 7) Ventura-C; 8) Ricumstrict-RF; 9) Inoa-2B.
Weather: First pitch -- Cloudy, 83. Final out -- Cloudy, 71.
Player to watch: Cristian Inoa. He found his power stroke this week. He hit his first homer of the season on Monday to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth, then on Thursday he went 3 for 4 with a homer and a double against Everett.
Last game: Kellen Strahm went 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs and the Spokane Indians topped the Everett AquaSox 8-5 in the finale of a three-game Northwest League series at Funko Field on Thursday.
Cristian Inoa went 3 for 4 with a solo homer and three runs.
The Indians (17-11) maintained a two-game lead over Tri-City for first place in the North Division second-half standings.
Reliever Jeifry Nunez (5-0) was awarded the win. He struck out five over four innings and allowed two runs on four hits and a walk.