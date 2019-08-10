Aug. 10-- Aug. 10--The Spokane Indians (7-7) host the Tri-City Dust Devils (7-7) in the second of a three-game Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
The Indians send righty Zak Kent (0-1, 7.71) against Angel Acevedo (1-4, 7.32) for the Dust Devils.
Kent has pitched 2.2 innings against Tri-City this season and has allowed two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts.
Acevedo is 0-3 against Spokane this season with a 9.80 ERA.
Lineup: 1) Strahm-CF; 2) Garcia-DH; 3) Crim-1B; 4) Asuncion-RF; 5) Irizarry-2B; 6) McReynolds-3B; 7) Ovalles-LF; 8) Kapers-C; 9) Barreto-SS.
Weather: First pitch -- Partly cloudy/smoky, 74. Final out -- partly cloudy, 69.
Player to watch: David Garcia. Although he went hitless last night, Garcia is still hitting .367 in his last eight games and has scored six runs with four RBIs during the period..
Last game: Jake Hoover blasted an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Spokane Indians edged the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-6 in the first game of the series.
Luis Asuncion led off the ninth with a single and was replaced by pinch-runner Starling Joseph. Derwin Barreto attempted a sacrifice, and T-C reliever Deivy Mendez overthrew first, sending the ball well into right field. Joseph, who was running on the play, scored all the way from first.
Hoover finished 2 for 4. Blaine Crim went 2 for 5 with an RBI and run and Jonah McReynolds went 2 for 3 with an RBI and run.
Joe Corbett earned the win with a scoreless ninth inning. Jeifry Nunez allowed one hit and one walk with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings.