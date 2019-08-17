Aug. 17-- Aug. 17--The Spokane Indians (12-9) host the Vancouver Canadians (8-13) in the finale of a three-game Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
The Indians send righty Zak Kent (0-1, 7.15) against RHP Alex Nolan (1-1, 3.21) for the Canadians.
This will be Kent's fifth start and eighth appearance of the season. In each of his last two starts he's given up a run on three hits in two innings. The Rangers' 2019 ninth-round pick has not faced Vancouver this season.
Nolan has moved into the starting rotation after piggybacking off starters to begin the season. In three starts he has a 2.25 ERA over 16 innings. He allowe done earned run in four innings in Vancouver's win over the Indians on July 26.
Roster changes: NWL all-star pitchers Ricky Vanasco and Daniel Robert were scheduled to be promoted to Low-A Hickory and were removed from the Indians active roster for Friday's game. RHP Spencer Mraz (2019 33rd round) is up from the AZL. Mraz was 1-1, 1.52 in 14 relief appearances (32K, 10BB).
Lineup: 1) Barreto-SS; 2) Ovalles-LF; 3) Garcia-C; 4) Asuncion-RF; 5) Strahm-CF; 6) Irizarry-2B; 7) Ricumstrict-DH; 8) Kapers-1B; 9) McReynolds-3B.
Weather: First pitch -- Cloudy, 81. Final out -- Partly cloudy, 69.
Player to watch: Obie Ricumstrict broke an 0-for-11 skid with a single in his first at-bat on Thursday. In his first three games after the all-start break Ricumstrict had four hits, four runs and three RBIs. He's tied for the team lead in home runs with six..
Last game: An unearned run in the third inning served as the scoring output for the game, and the Canadians edged the Spokane Indians 1-0 in the second of a three-game Northwest League series.
Despite the loss, the Indians have won six of their last eight games.
Indians starter Josh Javier walked three in his four-inning stint but only gave up one hit and struck out three. He threw 41 of his 71 pitches for strikes.
In the fourth inning, Vancouver's Cameron Eden reached on a fielding error and stole second. Dominic Abbadessa put a liner in the left-center gap that scored Eden for the game's only run.
Vancouver starter Adam Kloffenstein struck out eight and allowed two hits and one walk over five innings.