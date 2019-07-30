July 30-- Jul. 30--Spokane International Airport is closing its primary runway for two days this week to conduct routine maintenance.

The runway will be closed 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. During the closure, departing and arriving flights will use the airport's secondary runway for operations, requiring aircraft to fly in an east-west direction over neighborhoods that typically wouldn't experience air traffic, according to an airport news release.

Commercial and cargo service is not affected by the two-day closure.

