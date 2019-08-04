Aug. 04-- Aug. 4--A fire on the Colville Indian Reservation hear Keller could send smoke into the Spokane area.
The fire, called the Williams Flats Fire, started Friday as a result of a lightning storm, according to a news release from the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
About 5,640 acres of grass and brush have burned, and the fire was zero percent contained as of Saturday at 5 p.m.
Spokane may be hit with some of that smoke, but it likely will drift high in the sky before it reaches the Lilac City, said Joey Clevenger, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Spokane.
"The morning hours might be a little hazy," he said. "It might not be too drastic for air quality."
The fire drew a response from 64 firefighters and six helicopters, according to the news release.
Crews are digging lines along the west and east perimeter of the fire, which threatens 20 homes, according to the news release.