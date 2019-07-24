July 24-- Jul. 24--Spokane police asked the public for help Tuesday afternoon locating a missing 13-year-old boy.
It was the second time this month Hunter Simmons has been reported missing.
Simmons was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday north of Spokane Community College in the area of the 3400 block of East Carlisle Avenue, police say.
He was wearing a red or gray shirt and black track pants. He is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 85 pounds.
Simmons went missing from the same area on the afternoon of July 12. He was soon located at the north Spokane Walmart, Spokane Police Department Spokesperson John O'Brien said.
It's unclear if he ran away either time he went missing, O'Brien said.
If he is seen, police say to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.