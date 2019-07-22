July 22-- Jul. 22--The Spokane Police Department used a pursuit intervention technique to stop an erratic driver Sunday morning in the Vinegar Flats neighborhood.
Police were investigating a stolen vehicle when a white Durango was seen driving erratically.
Police tried to contact the driver of the SUV and briefly pursued the vehicle. The Durango nearly missed a bystander and hit a parked car before police used an intervention technique of hitting the side of the Durango to stop the car, according to a news release from the department.
The driver of the Durango was taken into custody under suspicion of a DUI. The driver is a man but police have yet to provide further identification.
A portion of Inland Empire Way was briefly closed but has since re-opened.
No one was injured by the use of the intervention technique, however the police vehicle was towed from the scene, according to the Spokane Police Department.
The suspect's car was impounded as part of a standard investigation.