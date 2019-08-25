Aug. 25-- Aug. 25--Starting next week, visitors to Riverside State Park will have new (and cushier) sleeping options.
Next week, two cabins will open to the public near the Spokane River. The cabins must be rented in advance.
"It's another great camping option for people to get outside and stay in the parks," said Lara Gricar, a spokeswoman for Washington State Parks.
The cabins give families with small children, people with little or no camping experience or those a simpler way to get outside.
The cabins, named Tamarack and Spruce, are above the lower campground at Bowl and Pitcher. Both cabins are ADA accessible and have a toilet, shower, kitchen, sink and microwave oven. The cabins have bunk beds and an unfolding futon that sleep five total. Bedding and towels are not provided.
The 20-by-20 foot cabins cost $239,000. The money came from the state's capital budget for a statewide project aimed at cabin, yurt and "associated park" improvements.
Washington State Parks has more than 30 cabins, yurts and rustic shelters available for rent statewide. For a full list visit parks.state.wa.us/403/Cabins-rustic-shelters-yurts.