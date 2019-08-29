Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--Contract negotiations between Spokane Public Schools and its teachers will carry on well into the new school year.
During a membership meeting Tuesday night, the Spokane Education Association decided to hold its next meeting on Oct. 8, union President Katy Henry said Wednesday.
Henry offered more news -- namely her resignation, effective on Saturday. Henry, who has led the Spokane Education Association since the summer of 2017, will be succeeded by vice president Jeremy Shay.
"It will be a seamless transition," Henry said. "There's nothing that will change much, and (Shay is) aware of all the issues because he's sat with me in all the meetings."
Henry has taken a position in Spokane with the Washington Education Association, the state teachers' union.
Shay was unavailable for comment Wednesday. According to SEA bylaws, he will finish the four-year term Henry won in 2017.
The SEA and the district have been negotiating a new three-year contract for much of the summer.
Unlike last year, when teachers won an average 13.2% wage hike, this year's talks have focused on working conditions, Henry said.