July 24-- Jul. 24--The new Spokane Valley Farmers Market has celebrated local beer and food trucks, and this Friday will be a slight nod to all things Hogwarts and Muggles with a Harry Potter theme courtesy of Lavender Moon Bakery.
The Spokane Valley Farmers Market, which takes place from 5-8 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 13 at CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place, was created as an event to support farmers and local small businesses and create a gathering place in the heart of Spokane Valley.
The Spokane Valley Farmers Market includes a beer garden, music, food trucks, local artisan crafters, food processors, farms, baked goods, produce and more. Admission and parking are free, and there is ample space in the casual outdoor market for baby carriages, strollers and little ones.
One of the friendly vendors during a visit in Week 2 on June 14 were Ben and Rauha Alexander and their happy baby girl, Adeline Louise, of Spokane Valley's New Heritage Farms, which was established just last year. Attendees also made use of the abundant and nearby lawns at CenterPlace.
Volunteers are accepted to assist with set up and tear down, the beer garden, the information and EBT booth and the farmers and vendors. Big Barn Brewery, Millwood Brewing, Mountain Lakes Brewery and Steam Plant have been among the feature beer makers. The next food truck night is Aug. 16.