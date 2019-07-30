July 30-- Jul. 30--A Spokane Valley homeowner fired a two shots into the air and scared off a suspected burglar armed with a knife early Monday, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
After the shot was fired,John R. Cravens, 40, reportedly dropped the knife and ran. He was later found, bit by a police dog and arrested.
The sheriff's office says Cravens had attempted to rob the homeowner's house on the 400 block of North Locust Road in Spokane Valley.
The victim was heading out of his house to go to work when he noticed the garage door open and a mountain bike leaning against the house, so he went back inside to get his .22 caliber pistol, according to a sheriff's office release.
The victim went back outside and around to the garage. He allegedly found Cravens leaning into his car with the door open. He yelled at Cravens, who responded, "I'm just cold and hungry man. I'm sorry," according to the release.
The homeowner yelled at his roommate to call 911, and Cravens allegedly pulled out a knife and motioned a stabbing action while walking toward the victim. That's when the shots were fired.
Deputies and a police dog responded and set up a perimeter.
With the help of a police dog, deputies located Cravens hiding at another residence in the 500 block of North Locust, according to the news release.
The police dog bit him and deputies arrested him. the sheriff's office said. Cravens was taken to the hospital before being cleared and taken to the Spokane County Jail.
Cravens is being charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault, according to the news release.