Sept. 02-- Sep. 2--A Spokane woman died Sunday afternoon after the utility vehicle she was driving rolled on a road near the Priest Lake Marina, the Idaho State Police said.
Jessica S. Stovall, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on West Lakeshore Road, just south of Kalispell Bay, shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to an ISP news release. Authorities said the 2015 Can-Am utility vehicle Stovall was driving south rolled over as Stovall tried to negotiate a curve, ejecting her from the vehicle.
A passenger, 25-year-old Jeremy Oberdorfer, also of Spokane, sustained minor injuries. Stovall was not wearing a seatbelt, the ISP said. Oberdorfer was wearing a seatbelt, but neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Oberdorfer was taking to Newport Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.