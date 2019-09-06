Sept. 06-- Sep. 6--Spokane's annual bike celebration returns Sunday.
Participants in the 12th annual SpokeFest can choose among the 9-, 21- or 50-mile rides.
The event costs $15 for youth under 15 and $30 for adults. To register, visit spokefest.org/register/.
Race packets (and t-shirts) can be picked up at Mountain Gear (2002 N. Division St.) Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and at REI (1125 N. Monroe St.) on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Last year, more than a thousand bicyclists gathered for the 11th Spoke-Fest.