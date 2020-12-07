Washington football coach Jimmy Lake is fond of delineating between “Husky football” and that which falls short of the standard he holds.
On Saturday, in a 31-26 loss to Stanford that brought the 2020 joy ride to a screeching halt, he saw way too much of the latter — as did anyone who watched the game with a discerning eye.
At least, they had better hope that was not representative of “Husky football” as Washington moves forward to a vital showdown against Oregon. If it was, the aspirations the Huskies still hold of a spot in the Pac-12 title game will slip away like this game did.
“Next week, we have a great opponent, and they’re going to see this and try to abuse us,’’ UW linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio said. “We have to get our minds right for it.”
Yes, Washington’s second-half comeback from a three-touchdown deficit, for the second week in a row, was exhilarating, as far as it went. But unlike a week ago against Utah, it fell short, and thus was unable to whitewash the warts, breakdowns and deficiencies that prevailed on a picture-postcard day at Husky Stadium.
As Ulofoshio put it, “We’ve got to do a better job just starting fast. … You can’t expect to be cardiac kids, and be miracle workers. That’s not football.”
— Larry Stone, Seattle Times
Stanford women trounce UW
LAS VEGAS — The Washington women's basketball team kept pace with No. 2 Stanford for seven minutes until the Cardinal took control and steamrolled the Huskies during an 83-50 defeat on Sunday.
The game was played at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center due to Santa Clara County coronavirus restrictions that have forced Stanford to temporarily relocate to Las Vegas.
It was the first loss of the season for Washington (3-1 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) and its sixth straight defeat to Stanford.
The Huskies trailed 16-14 with 3:01 left in the first quarter before Stanford broke the game open with a 26-4 run to go into halftime ahead 42-18.
The Cardinal outscored the Huskies 23-4 in the second quarter.
Midway in the third, Stanford's sophomore sensation Haley Jones personally outscored Washington 25-23 while the Cardinal led 55-23.
The Cardinal, which improved to 3-0 and 1-0 Pac-12, is expected to move into the top spot in The Associated Press' Top 25 on Monday following No. 1 South Carolina's loss last week.
Washington is scheduled to host Washington State at 4 p.m. Friday in its home opener. The Cougars did not travel for Sunday's game at California and postponed their game against Stanford due to COVID-19 protocol.
֫— Percy Allen, The Seattle Times
USC buries Cougs
LOS ANGELES — Losing to No. 16 USC on the road may have been a predictable outcome for a Washington State team that hadn't played a game in 22 days, one that spent more than a week practicing without its starting quarterback as he recovered from COVID-19 and one missing six players whose names were printed on the defensive depth chart before a Nov. 14 meeting with Oregon.
The Cougars, after all, were two-touchdown underdogs in Los Angeles. Even then, oddsmakers may have given them too much credit.
With all the aforementioned circumstances working against them, the Cougars created some for themselves and the Trojans mounted a five-touchdown lead midway through the second quarter and held their guests at bay after halftime, winning 38-13 at the crowdless Coliseum.
USC, which represents the Pac-12's only shot at a College Football Playoff bid — albeit a long shot — improved to 4-0 while WSU lost its second straight game, dropping to 1-2.
"It's hard to blame it on rust," Cougars coach Nick Rolovich said. "We were still practicing, guys were still getting reps. I've got to get these guys more prepared to play. Pregame I wasn't sure if it was the quiet before the storm or there was some intimidation, but I don't know if it was the rust.
— Theo Lawson, The Spokesman-Review