CHELAN — Sometimes all you need is a little more adversity to get the result you want. Cascade (8-3) lost to Chelan (6-6) three weeks ago by two goals. Thursday night, before 12 minutes had passed, the Kodiaks led, 3-0, a tally they would sustain despite being reduced to a 10-man squad for the last 48 minutes of the game.

Jesus Sandoval - Cascade soccer head coach.jpg

Jesus Sandoval

Cascade High School soccer head coach

“For the first 20 minutes we played really well,” said Cascade head coach Jesus Sandoval. “We moved the ball and the goals went in.”



