CHELAN — Sometimes all you need is a little more adversity to get the result you want. Cascade (8-3) lost to Chelan (6-6) three weeks ago by two goals. Thursday night, before 12 minutes had passed, the Kodiaks led, 3-0, a tally they would sustain despite being reduced to a 10-man squad for the last 48 minutes of the game.
“For the first 20 minutes we played really well,” said Cascade head coach Jesus Sandoval. “We moved the ball and the goals went in.”
Up until that moment, Chelan’s only two losses within the Caribou Trail League had been to Quincy but the result gives the Kodiaks their fifth consecutive win as only a few more games remain in the regular season.
Cole Slette bagged the first goal in the third minute. Shortly after, Kevin Castillo netted the second, and the third rolled in, more own-goal than anything, by the 12th minute, 3-0.
But despite the lead, tensions were high and eight minutes before halftime a Kodiak was given a red card.
“From that point on we played with 10 players,” Sandoval said.
Ryan Denega and Shane Slette stood out with crucial performances, as well as the Kodiak’s keeper, Max Spiegel, who helped facilitate another shutout when the team was at its most vulnerable.
“It wasn’t the prettiest win,” Sandoval said. “But I’m really proud of them for playing as a unit and tough as a team regardless of the situation. The game was intense the whole time but they were able to adjust. They made fewer mistakes and were ready to win.”
Cascade hosts Quincy on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Chelan plays at Manson on Saturday at 6 p.m.
