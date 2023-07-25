2023 NCW Sun Devils U10 baseball team after winning GSL Bullpen Series Championship in Ellensburg

The NCW Sun Devils U10 select baseball team pose for a team photo after winning the 2023 GSL Bullpen Series Championship in Ellensburg last weekend. (Back row from left to right) assistant coach Lee Risdon, head coach Jesse Altizer, assistant coach Rob Bragg and assistant coach Jeff Miller. (Middle row) Noah Iniguez, Cody Wickert and Azariah Escamilla. (Front row) Mauricio Martinez, Boone Risdon, Kase Miller, Vin Bragg, Channing Altizer, Tate Green, bat-boy Davis Bragg and Gage Radach. (Not pictured) Porter Clift, Oliver Sasseen, Mason Bratton, Cy Gilstrap and assistant coach Alex Gilstrap.

ELLENSBURG — Over the weekend, the 10U NCW Sun Devils — a select youth baseball team from NCW — won the GSL Bullpen Series Championship in Ellensburg.

It wasn't the first time. Almost three months ago, they won the Spring iteration of the same championship — also in Ellensburg — held May 6-7.

NCWSunDevils U10 in dugout

The NCW Sun Devils U10 baseball team wait eagerly for their turn to hit in the dugout. 
NCWSunDevilsU10DugoutHelmets

NCW Sun Devils Helmets and gloves in various states of wear wait to be used at the GSL Bullpen Series Championship in Ellensburg last weekend.


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

