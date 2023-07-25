The NCW Sun Devils U10 select baseball team pose for a team photo after winning the 2023 GSL Bullpen Series Championship in Ellensburg last weekend. (Back row from left to right) assistant coach Lee Risdon, head coach Jesse Altizer, assistant coach Rob Bragg and assistant coach Jeff Miller. (Middle row) Noah Iniguez, Cody Wickert and Azariah Escamilla. (Front row) Mauricio Martinez, Boone Risdon, Kase Miller, Vin Bragg, Channing Altizer, Tate Green, bat-boy Davis Bragg and Gage Radach. (Not pictured) Porter Clift, Oliver Sasseen, Mason Bratton, Cy Gilstrap and assistant coach Alex Gilstrap.
ELLENSBURG — Over the weekend, the 10U NCW Sun Devils — a select youth baseball team from NCW — won the GSL Bullpen Series Championship in Ellensburg.
It wasn't the first time. Almost three months ago, they won the Spring iteration of the same championship — also in Ellensburg — held May 6-7.
In their latest, the Sun Devils beat the Brooklyn Baseball Bums (Olympia) 8-1 to clinch the title, outscoring their opponents 30-5.
The Sun Devils have youth baseball and softball teams in different age divisions and are based out of the Wenatchee area. They attract players from all over North Central Washington. Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Cashmere, Chelan and Moses Lake all see players turn out hoping to make the traveling and tournament-focused team and compete.
The 10U and 11U baseball teams are affiliated with Perfect Game and compete in the Majors Division. While players compete with the Sun Devils, that doesn’t disqualify them from playing with their hometown teams in recreation leagues or Cal Ripken All-Stars — many do — and the Sun Devils work to coordinate and minimize scheduling conflicts.
The Sun Devils program runs all year, accommodating players as their schedules fill with other sports and winter weather forces practices indoors. Tournaments begin in April and run through September, averaging around one to three per month before a break in June and July for All-Star events.
Five Sun Devils were nominated to play in the 2023 10U All-State Games in August:
Vin Bragg (Moses Lake)
Noah Iniguez (Wenatchee)
Channing Altizer (East Wenatchee)
Tate Green (Cashmere)
Porter Clift (Wenatchee)
Four more were nominated to play in the 2023 9U All-State Games:
Cy Gilstrap (East Wenatchee)
Mason Bratton (Wenatchee)
Kase Miller (Wenatchee)
Mauricio Martinez (Moses Lake)
Tryouts run August 19-20 (both days are required):
10U: 9 a.m. to noon
11U: Noon to 3 p.m.
Tryouts will be held at the Eastmont Community Park 4-Plex in East Wenatchee. For more information, visit the NCW Sun Devils website.
