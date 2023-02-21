OMAK — En route to state, Omak boys basketball first had to make it past Deer Park Saturday night. It was a loser-out CTL-NEA regional crossover game, and it held consequences.
A loss ended the season, and a win got you to State. Omak wasn't fazed. Recently off of a District Championship, they tallied their fourth win in a row to seal their seat at the tournament, beating the Stags 74-57.
Though they are still ranked seventh in the state, they earned a ninth seed in the tournament, where they’ll face Lakeside, who had just knocked off Quincy.
Omak improved to 16-5. Deer Park finished their season 13-10.
Omak plays Lakeside at Wenatchee High School Saturday at noon.
Omak girls lose to Freeman
ROCKFORD — Freeman girls' basketball saved their best for Omak Saturday. With the season on the line, the Scotties dealt the Pioneers a tough blow, ending their season with a 55-36 loss.
This CTL-NEA regional crossover game pitted the eleventh-ranked Pioneers, who had won four of their last five games, against Freeman. The Scotties snapped that streak to get their fourth of five victories over the past three weeks, earning their seat at State.
Omak finished their season 14-6. Freeman improved to 18-5.
