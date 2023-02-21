OMAK — En route to state, Omak boys basketball first had to make it past Deer Park Saturday night. It was a loser-out CTL-NEA regional crossover game, and it held consequences.

A loss ended the season, and a win got you to State. Omak wasn't fazed. Recently off of a District Championship, they tallied their fourth win in a row to seal their seat at the tournament, beating the Stags 74-57.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?