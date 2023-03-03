YAKIMA — A win Thursday morning was the only route to the State 1A Girls Basketball semifinals for Cashmere. Their obstacle was a formidable one — the first-seed Nooksack Valley Pioneers.
The Pioneers' only loss this season was by two points to Tahoma, a 4A school, in late December. Since then, they had been on a 17-0 winning streak. Most games for them end in blowouts and rarely was any game competitive.
As the seventh seed Cashmere gave them one of their most competitive games of the year, but ultimately, only Nooksack Valley would make the semifinals by winning 53-41.
The Bulldogs can still take fourth place. A win Friday against sixth-seeded Deer Park would put them in a position to do so the following day, but only a win.
Nooksack Valley improves to 25-1.
With their season on the line Friday morning, Cashmere kept it alive with a nail-biting and slim two-point win over Deer Park at the Yakima Valley SunDome 47-45.
The win ended Deer Park’s season and Cashmere advanced to their final State playoff game. They’ll face Freeman, a team that lost to second-seeded Lynden Christian by only two points and recently beat Montesano by 11, to advance.
Freeman has dabbled in the CTL, beating Quincy, Omak and Brewster. That doesn’t give them a full leg up because they’ve also lost to Deer Park three times. Cashmere is tenacious and makes every game competitive.
A win on Saturday earns a fourth-place finish, and a loss earns sixth.
Cashmere improved to a 17-6 record. Deer Park finished their season with a 21-5 record.
Cashmere plays Freeman at the SunDome Saturday at 8 a.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone