YAKIMA — After a tough loss in the 1A Girls State Tournament opening round, Cashmere basketball had another test against 15th seed Annie Wright Wednesday morning at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Eight teams battled it out in the Round of 12, hoping for a chance at either of the four teams who already sat waiting in the quarterfinals. Cashmere earned that opportunity with consistent defense and clutch performances in the final quarter. The Bulldogs beat the Gators 34-31.
The Bulldog defense was an ever-present nuisance for the Gators, holding them to just 23% shooting from the field.
Both teams struggled on offense. Cashmere knocked down less than half of their 22 free throw attempts and gave up 24 turnovers. At halftime, the game was tied at 12.
Somewhere in the third quarter, the Gators held a four-point lead, but the Bulldogs responded in the fourth with a 14-6 run which was capped by a clutch free throw from Brianna Talley, who had also hit three of four 3-pointers during the game, in the final seconds.
Cashmere ended the Gators’ season and advanced to the quarterfinals.
Talley led Cashmere with 10 points. Maddie Hammond followed with eight points and five rebounds. Kaitlyn Bjorklund had six points and six rebounds, and Ellie Bessonette finished with an impressive 12 rebounds.
Cashmere plays top-seed Nooksack Valley at the SunDome Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
