YAKIMA — After a tough loss in the 1A Girls State Tournament opening round, Cashmere basketball had another test against 15th seed Annie Wright Wednesday morning at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Eight teams battled it out in the Round of 12, hoping for a chance at either of the four teams who already sat waiting in the quarterfinals. Cashmere earned that opportunity with consistent defense and clutch performances in the final quarter. The Bulldogs beat the Gators 34-31.



