YAKIMA — Saturday morning, for the six-straight year, Cashmere raised a 1A Girls State Basketball trophy at the Yakima Valley SunDome. They beat the Freeman Scotties 45-36 to take fourth place.

With a fourth or sixth-place finish on the line, the Bulldogs did what they do best, wear down their opponent with tenacious defense to feed their offense and do so with enough consistency to outlast the quality competition.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?