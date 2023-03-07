YAKIMA — Saturday morning, for the six-straight year, Cashmere raised a 1A Girls State Basketball trophy at the Yakima Valley SunDome. They beat the Freeman Scotties 45-36 to take fourth place.
With a fourth or sixth-place finish on the line, the Bulldogs did what they do best, wear down their opponent with tenacious defense to feed their offense and do so with enough consistency to outlast the quality competition.
Cashmere forced Freeman to take a sharp dip in offensive efficiency, shooting only 28% from the field. At halftime, the Bulldogs led 25-20.
Cashmere cultivated a narrow lead they held onto for most of the game, peaking to a point differential as large as 12 points in the fourth quarter.
The win crowns a list of impressive achievements the Bulldogs have piled high throughout the 2022/23 season but also echoes their long-running legacy.
This season Cashmere earned their 10th consecutive Caribou Trail League and ninth straight District VI championship. To get there, it took the whole team. Their starting five earned First Team All-League honors or made the Second Team.
They won the sportsmanship award, and Head Coach Brent Darnell was named Coach of the Year for the CTL.
Excluding the canceled 2021 State Tournament, Cashmere won fourth this year, third last year, second in 2020, third in 2019, second in 2018, and second in 2017.
Cashmere finished their season with an 18-6 record.
Ellie Bessonette, who averaged 7.5 points and 11.3 rebounds over four games, was named to the 1A Girls State All-Tournament Team. Athletes are voted in by the media and statisticians.
Kaitlyn Bjorklund led Cashmere with 18 points. Maddie Hammond followed with 10 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. Brianna Talley had six points, four rebounds, and three steals. Allie McKenna finished with six points, three rebounds, and two assists.
Cashmere will graduate three seniors: Bjorklund, Hammond, and Zoe Brown.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone