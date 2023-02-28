MOUNT VERNON — Saturday afternoon began the 1A Girls State Basketball opening round for the Cashmere Bulldogs.
No stranger to the tournament, finishing third last year, Cashmere was dealt a formidable obstacle by facing the reigning 1A Champions — Lynden Christian.
The Bulldogs came into the game with a six-game winning streak, but despite a close, competitive match all-around, the Lyncs were able to build a slight enough lead in the second quarter and hold onto it to sustain them through to the end, winning 61-51.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth trade of baskets and defensive stops, making it a near stalemate. Cashmere’s Ellie Bessonette pulled four steals in this quarter alone, but a last-second three from the Lyncs gave them the lead 13-10.
Lynden Christian carried that momentum into the next quarter, going on a 17-4 tear to inflate their lead. Cashmere responded with a 9-2 run to shrink the deficit to just nine at halftime.
The second half was close, but the Bulldogs could never break down the Lyncs’ lead to less than eight points. The loss doesn’t eliminate Cashmere from the tournament. They made the next stage, the Round of 12, but now, they must win one more loser-out game to make the quarterfinals.
Maddie Hammond led the Bulldogs with 15 points, all 3-pointers. Bessonette followed with 14 points and seven rebounds. Brianna Talley finished with nine points and three rebounds.
Cashmere’s record is now 15-5. Lynden Christian improved to 23-3.
Cashmere will play Annie Wright at the Yakima Valley SunDome Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
