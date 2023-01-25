WATERVILLE — Just off of a narrow and rare league loss to Moses Lake Christian, who is ranked second in the state and first in the league, Waterville-Mansfield girls basketball was looking to snap back with a win Tuesday night.

After a dominant performance against Entiat, they proved they had, winning 70-24.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?