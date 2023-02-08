230208-sportslocal-watervillebasketball 01.jpg
WATERVILLE — For the first round of 1B Districts Tuesday night, the now eighth-in-state Waterville-Mansfield Shockers girls' basketball team hosted the Cascade Christian Wolverines.

About a week ago, these two teams met for the first time this season, and the Shockers left with a 42-point victory. Tuesday night, the Shockers improved on that margin with another win, 63-15.



