Waterville-Mansfield's Jimena Garcia drives with the basketball against Cascade Christian Academy's Mitchigo Mackwelung while Miah Davis watches during their game Tuesday night in Waterville. The Shocker's defense stifled CCA holding them to just one shot attempt in the first quarter and a 23-0 lead.
WATERVILLE — For the first round of 1B Districts Tuesday night, the now eighth-in-state Waterville-Mansfield Shockers girls' basketball team hosted the Cascade Christian Wolverines.
About a week ago, these two teams met for the first time this season, and the Shockers left with a 42-point victory. Tuesday night, the Shockers improved on that margin with another win, 63-15.
The Wolverines had a strong start to the season, but since their first win, they’ve been struggling to find another. The Shockers have had a solid end to their regular season, with a five-game win streak entering Tuesday.
The Shockers leaped to an early 23-0 lead in the first quarter. They dropped 17 points in each of the next two quarters, while the Wolverines spread out their 15-point total evenly across the last three quarters. The final quarter was low-scoring but closer in the loser-out contest.
Jimena Garcia led the Shockers with 19 points. Jasmine Garcia and Hanna Nelson were close behind with 11 points each.
Waterville-Mansfield is now 17-4 overall. Cascade Christian finishes their season at 1-13 overall.
Waterville-Mansfield will play Pateros at Moses Lake Christian School Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone