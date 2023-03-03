SPOKANE — What makes a loss in the State 1B Girls Basketball Tournament more difficult is one similar to how last year ended.
Last year, Mossyrock ended Waterville-Mansfield’s run early in the Round of 12. This year, the Shockers made it one round further, and while Mossyrock didn’t completely end the Shockers’ season, they dealt them a tough blow nonetheless.
It was the quarterfinals and the only path to the semis was a win. Mossyrock squashed the Shockers' hopes of finishing in the top three spots Thursday afternoon with a sizeable win 61-24.
Most losses for the Shockers this season have been close, but of the few losses they have added to their record, Mossyrock was one of the toughest.
The Shockers still have a shot at taking fourth. A win Friday over third-seeded Colton will get them to that game, but a loss will end their season.
Mossyrock improves to 21-3.
Friday morning, the Shockers were faced with potentially season-ending consequences but they hardly flinched. They torched Colton to advance, nearly doubling their offense to extend their season 50-26.
The Shockers advance to their last game of the State Tournament. A chance to take fourth place. A win will get them there, but a loss would drop them to sixth.
Their opponent will be Oakesdale, a seventh-seeded team that lost to first-seed Neah Bay by 15 points, but more recently, they beat Odessa by eight.
The Shockers lost to Neah Bay by eight in the opening round of State, but their dominant win over Colton will no doubt serve them well Saturday.
Waterville-Mansfield now has a 20-7 record. Colton finished their season with a 23-3 record.
Waterville-Mansfield plays Oakesdale at the Spokane Arena Saturday at 8 a.m.
