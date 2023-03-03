SPOKANE — What makes a loss in the State 1B Girls Basketball Tournament more difficult is one similar to how last year ended.

Last year, Mossyrock ended Waterville-Mansfield’s run early in the Round of 12. This year, the Shockers made it one round further, and while Mossyrock didn’t completely end the Shockers’ season, they dealt them a tough blow nonetheless.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?