TACOMA — The first round of the 1B Girls State Basketball Tournament was about as difficult as possible for Waterville-Mansfield. They faced the top-ranked team in the state, the top seed in the tournament, and last year’s 1B State runner-up — the Neah Bay Red Devils.
The only loss for Neah Bay this season must have felt like a distant memory. It was their first game of the season. Since then, they had been on a 19-game winning streak.
The Shockers, now eighth in the state and the eighth seed in the tourney, nearly gave the Red Devils their second loss of the season Saturday. The Shockers held Neah Bay to their lowest point total since late December and were responsible for their most competitive game since early January.
The game was close, but in the end, Neah Bay squeezed out another win 46-39, breaking Waterville-Mansfield’s eight-game winning streak.
The Shockers aren’t out and still have a shot at the quarterfinals with a loser-out matchup in the round of 12 where they’ll play the ninth-seeded Yakama Nation Tribal School.
They will play at the Spokane Arena Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Waterville-Mansfield is now 19-5. Neah Bay improved to 20-1.
