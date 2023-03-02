SPOKANE — When you’re fresh off of a tough loss to the top-seeded girls' basketball team in the 1B State Tournament, it might throw you off your game when your next is a loser-out Round of 12 contest with a closely seeded opponent.
Not for Waterville-Mansfield. The eighth-seeded Shockers handled the ninth-seeded Yakama Nation Tribal School Eagles by stagnating their offense with persistent defense and building a sizeable lead. It made no difference that the Eagles had a recent blowout win over Crosspoint.
The Shockers won 53-36, ending the Eagles' season, and making the quarterfinals. Their route hasn’t been easy, facing a first-seeded Neah Bay in the opening round of State and losing by just eight points.
The quarterfinals will be another test, where they’ll face second-seeded Mossyrock, the team that ended Waterville-Mansfield’s run at State in the round of 12 last year. But the Shockers have proved they can hang with anyone.
Waterville-Mansfield’s record improved to 20-5. Yakama Nation Tribal School finishes their season 20-5.
Waterville-Mansfield will play Mossyrock at the Spokane Arena Thursday at 2 p.m.
