What was already a mysterious draft class, with no overwhelming favorite for a top pick, has only become even more mysterious under the constraints of the pandemic and a fragmented NBA calendar.
For one, NBA teams didn't have an NCAA basketball tournament to eye breakout stars. Secondly, the combine pivoted to a virtual presentation, and teams were limited with how they could work out draft prospects as the 2020 season was wrapping up in the infamous bubble.
Adding further intrigue into how NBA teams will draft on Nov. 18, the 2020-2021 season has been given a quick start date of Dec. 22, eliminating an offseason usually dependent on the summer league to work out draft picks or undrafted players. In previous drafts, NBA teams seemingly passed on drafting seasoned players, for example, only to work them out in the summer and opted for unproven players to stow away in the G League.
But, with no summer league and the G League looking uncertain, NBA teams might look to fill "immediate needs" in this draft, putting more of a premium on guys who can help right away? If that's true, maybe Cassius Winston cracks the first round after all? At any rate, it all makes for a very intriguing draft.
LaMelo Ball overtook Anthony Edwards as the projected No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Ball, a talented guard who played professionally in Australia last season, is the favorite over Edwards, a combo guard from Georgia.
The Minnesota Timberwolves hold the No. 1 pick in the draft, which is scheduled for Wednesday and will be a studio event with players joining by video conference.
Edwards is favored ahead of Memphis center James Wiseman to be drafted second overall by the Golden State Warriors.
Dayton forward Obi Toppin, the AP National Player of the Year is projected to go fourth.