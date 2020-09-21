It’s been a tough year for all of us.
The worldwide pandemic has claimed over 900,000 lives and that number is still climbing. Hurricanes and destructive tropical storms have ravaged our shores. Unprecedented unemployment numbers are creating unbelievable hardships on families across the globe.
And, on top of all of this, the entire west coast is on fire. I’ll stop short of calling 2020 an apocalyptic year, but we haven't missed it by much.
In the midst of all of the tragedies, mayhem and chaos, the game of golf seems pretty insignificant, right? Maybe so. But for a large number of the population, it was one of the only activities that allowed for some semblance of sanity and relief.
I have been involved with organizing and participating in an annual golf tournament called, The Syttende Mai Cup.
The word Syttende Mai is Norwegian for “Seventeen May” and it represents a major holiday and week-long celebration in Norway commemorating the origins of the Norwegian constitution.
It’s equivalent to our Independence Day.
This tournament has been held for the last 20 plus years and always in May as close to the 17th as possible; 12 players from Kalispell, MT, taking on 12 players from Wenatchee in a three-day event.
We meet to play in Spokane as it’s the half-way point for all of us.
Organizing the event starts in January with reserving hotel rooms, securing tee times and dealing with all the details of herding 24 old guys to gather in one location safely and play three days of tournament golf.
This year’s efforts were right on schedule and looking good until the dreaded COVID-19 hit. We had no choice but to postpone the event in May and keep the option open for a makeup later in the year.
September in Eastern Washington looked to be ideal for a reboot. We again secured the rooms and tee times and dealt with all the handicaps and pairings for each day.
We were on target to meet and play September 13th, 14th and 15th. The Syttende Mai Cup was on.
Then, the entire left side of the country caught fire. Literally. We now were on smoke watch. As air quality index (AQI) numbers started to climb, we began to worry that this event may have to be canceled yet a second time.
Saturday morning, September 12th, we were busy adjusting last minute handicaps and final pairings and sending out the last email to all players with information and instructions. It was noon on Saturday when we started to track AQI numbers in Spokane. It didn’t look good.
Unhealthy numbers range from 200-300. Hazardous numbers anything north of 300. Spokane numbers Saturday afternoon hovered around 350.
Are you kidding me?
We polled as many of the players as we could using text messages and the feedback was: cancel.
It’s now 3pm and I have to make the dreaded call to the hotel to make a last-minute cancellation. We have been staying at the Mirabeau Park Hotel for the last 10-12 years and they have been great to work with. When I spoke to Lindsey that Saturday afternoon saying we had to cancel due to hazardous smoke and particulate levels, she said “we completely understand. I will take care of this cancellation immediately”.
Keep in mind, it was less than 24 hours before check-in. Great service, great people.
So, it was with a heavy heart, I sent an email to all players canceling the Syttende Mai tournament for the second time in five months. Uff-da.
Indeed golf and golf tournaments are insignificant when we consider the world-wide big picture in 2020.
But for 24 guys, golf remains an important lifeline to sanity, friendships and order in our daily lives.
We will play again. We will breathe clean air again. We will find a vaccine to slow the virus. Americans are strong and vigilant.
Be well and stay healthy.
See you on the first tee.