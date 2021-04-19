200123-sports-okwara01

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is the presumed No. 1 pick in this year's NFL Draft, which begins next Thursday. Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

They don’t have a first-round draft pick. But curiosity remains about how the Seattle Seahawks will navigate the NFL draft next week.

With just three total picks — and none until late in the second round — the Seahawks will have to get creative to maximize their limited draft capital.

As such, the greatest intrigue — both near and far — entering the first round centers largely on one of the Seahawks’ chief NFC West rivals.

After mortgaging much of their future to move up nine spots in a trade with Miami, what will the San Francisco 49ers do with the No. 3 pick?

The Niners are going to take a quarterback. That much we know. But which one?

There are compelling cases to be made for Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones, and it’s not an exaggeration to suggest the power dynamics of the entire NFC West hinges on the 49ers’ decision.

In our annual Seattle Times mock draft, the task of trying to figure out which QB the 49ers will take fell to Times columnist Larry Stone. In a random draw, Seahawks reporter Adam Jude received the first pick, followed by columnist Matt Calkins, Stone and then Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta.

After the conclusion of the first round, each made a prediction about what the Seahawks might do with their first pick, No. 56 overall in the second round.

Without further ado, the 2021 Seattle Times NFL mock draft:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3. San Francisco 49ers: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

4. Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

6. Miami Dolphins: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

7. Detroit Lions: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

8. Carolina Panthers: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

9. Denver Broncos: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

11. New York Giants: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

12. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

14. Minnesota Vikings: Jaelan Phillips, edge, Miami

15. New England Patriots: Mac Jones, QB, Patriots

16. Arizona Cardinals: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

17. Las Vegas Raiders: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

18. Miami Dolphins: Kwity Paye, edge, Michigan

19. Washington Football Team: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC

20. Chicago Bears: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

21. Indianapolis Colts: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

22. Tennessee Titans: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

23. New York Jets: Azeez Ojulari, edge, Georgia

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Gregory Rousseau, edge, Miami

26. Cleveland Browns: Jayson Oweh, edge, Penn State

27. Baltimore Ravens: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

28. New Orleans Saints: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

29. Green Bay Packers: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

30. Buffalo Bills: Joe Tryon, edge, Washington

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

Second round: Seattle Seahawks, pick No. 56

Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

He is only 5-7 and 181 pounds, but spend two minutes watching his highlight tape and you’ll see Moore’s potential to help any NFL offense. The Seahawks need a third receiver, and Moore would be an ideal fit. With his versatility and speed, he flashes as a mix of Tyler Lockett and Golden Tate. — Jude

Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

At 6-foot-5, 345 pounds, Carman is a giant even when standing next to other offensive linemen. He protected Trevor Lawrence during his three years at Clemson. Could he help protect the frustrated Russell Wilson, who’s taken more sacks than any other quarterback since entering the NFL? — Calkins

Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

At 6-foot-2, 212 pounds, Melifonwu is exactly the type of long, rangy, athletic cornerback that Pete Carroll covets. Couple that with the Seahawks’ obvious need at the position and he’s a logical pick if still available. — Stone

Dillon Radunz, OT/G, North Dakota State

When John Schneider attended NDSU’s Pro Day, he may not have only been scouting Trey Lance and talking to the Bears about a trade for Russell Wilson, he was also surely taking a good look at Radunz. Radunz may need some time to develop, which makes him the perfect player to draft and let sit for a year behind Duane Brown and Brandon Shell — each of whom have just one year left on their contracts — and then ascend to a starting role in 2022. — Condotta

