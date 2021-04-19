They don’t have a first-round draft pick. But curiosity remains about how the Seattle Seahawks will navigate the NFL draft next week.
With just three total picks — and none until late in the second round — the Seahawks will have to get creative to maximize their limited draft capital.
As such, the greatest intrigue — both near and far — entering the first round centers largely on one of the Seahawks’ chief NFC West rivals.
After mortgaging much of their future to move up nine spots in a trade with Miami, what will the San Francisco 49ers do with the No. 3 pick?
The Niners are going to take a quarterback. That much we know. But which one?
There are compelling cases to be made for Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones, and it’s not an exaggeration to suggest the power dynamics of the entire NFC West hinges on the 49ers’ decision.
In our annual Seattle Times mock draft, the task of trying to figure out which QB the 49ers will take fell to Times columnist Larry Stone. In a random draw, Seahawks reporter Adam Jude received the first pick, followed by columnist Matt Calkins, Stone and then Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta.
After the conclusion of the first round, each made a prediction about what the Seahawks might do with their first pick, No. 56 overall in the second round.
Without further ado, the 2021 Seattle Times NFL mock draft:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
3. San Francisco 49ers: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
4. Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
6. Miami Dolphins: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
7. Detroit Lions: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
8. Carolina Panthers: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
9. Denver Broncos: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
11. New York Giants: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
12. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
13. Los Angeles Chargers: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
14. Minnesota Vikings: Jaelan Phillips, edge, Miami
15. New England Patriots: Mac Jones, QB, Patriots
16. Arizona Cardinals: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
17. Las Vegas Raiders: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
18. Miami Dolphins: Kwity Paye, edge, Michigan
19. Washington Football Team: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC
20. Chicago Bears: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
21. Indianapolis Colts: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
22. Tennessee Titans: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
23. New York Jets: Azeez Ojulari, edge, Georgia
24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Gregory Rousseau, edge, Miami
26. Cleveland Browns: Jayson Oweh, edge, Penn State
27. Baltimore Ravens: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
28. New Orleans Saints: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
29. Green Bay Packers: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
30. Buffalo Bills: Joe Tryon, edge, Washington
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
Second round: Seattle Seahawks, pick No. 56
Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
He is only 5-7 and 181 pounds, but spend two minutes watching his highlight tape and you’ll see Moore’s potential to help any NFL offense. The Seahawks need a third receiver, and Moore would be an ideal fit. With his versatility and speed, he flashes as a mix of Tyler Lockett and Golden Tate. — Jude
Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
At 6-foot-5, 345 pounds, Carman is a giant even when standing next to other offensive linemen. He protected Trevor Lawrence during his three years at Clemson. Could he help protect the frustrated Russell Wilson, who’s taken more sacks than any other quarterback since entering the NFL? — Calkins
Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
At 6-foot-2, 212 pounds, Melifonwu is exactly the type of long, rangy, athletic cornerback that Pete Carroll covets. Couple that with the Seahawks’ obvious need at the position and he’s a logical pick if still available. — Stone
Dillon Radunz, OT/G, North Dakota State
When John Schneider attended NDSU’s Pro Day, he may not have only been scouting Trey Lance and talking to the Bears about a trade for Russell Wilson, he was also surely taking a good look at Radunz. Radunz may need some time to develop, which makes him the perfect player to draft and let sit for a year behind Duane Brown and Brandon Shell — each of whom have just one year left on their contracts — and then ascend to a starting role in 2022. — Condotta