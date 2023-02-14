OMAK — The only thing that can make the loss of a District Title more bitter to the Brewster boys basketball team was losing it to the team you had been second to all season and losing the game by a single point, not for the first time, but a second 62-61.
The fourth-in-state Lake Roosevelt Raiders added to their four-game winning streak and snapped the fifth-in-state Brewster Bears’ six-game winning streak with a three-peat victory over the Bears Saturday night.
Both had already guaranteed a District 6/7 crossover game for themselves, but now the first seed went to Lake Roosevelt and the second seed to Brewster.
Brewster’s overall record is 17-5. Lake Roosevelt’s is now 19-3.
Lake Roosevelt plays Reardan at Wenatchee High School in a loser-out crossover game Saturday at 5 p.m.
Brewster plays St. George’s at Wenatchee High School in a loser-out crossover game at 4:30 p.m. this Friday.
Manson’s season ends, Tonasket advances
Manson boys basketball faced Tonasket in a loser-out district playoff game Saturday night. They’ve faced each other only once before when Tonasket came away with a narrow seven-point victory.
The 25th-in-state Tigers were in fine form, nearly tripling the previous score differential of 71-52. The Trojans end their season 10-11, and Tonasket improves to 13-9, breaking a two-game losing streak.
Tonasket plays Davenport at West Valley High School this Friday at 6 p.m. for a loser-out District 6/7 crossover game.
Okanogan takes a higher seed against Liberty Bell
OMAK — With a higher seed on the line, Okanogan boys basketball upset the 21st-in-state Liberty Bell Mountain Lions in the district playoffs Saturday afternoon 57-48.
Even though Liberty Bell beat the Bulldogs, who are 19th in the state, by six last month, Okanogan clinched the third seed for the District 6/7 regional crossover games. The fourth seed fell to Liberty Bell.
Okanogan’s record improves to 13-10. Liberty Bell’s record is now 14-8.
Okanogan plays Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna-Harrington at West Valley High School this Saturday at 2 p.m.
Liberty Bell plays Northwest Christian at West Valley High School this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
