OMAK — The only thing that can make the loss of a District Title more bitter to the Brewster boys basketball team was losing it to the team you had been second to all season and losing the game by a single point, not for the first time, but a second 62-61.

The fourth-in-state Lake Roosevelt Raiders added to their four-game winning streak and snapped the fifth-in-state Brewster Bears’ six-game winning streak with a three-peat victory over the Bears Saturday night.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

