WILSON CREEK — Both Waterville-Mansfield and Wilson Creek boys basketball came into Tuesday night’s game off recent wins.
Only the Shockers made it two in a row, posting their second-highest score this season 65-28.
The last time the Shockers played Wilson Creek, they won by sixteen. But every win is crucial at this point in the season. The Shockers hold a precarious fourth place in the league, and Wilson Creek holds sixth.
“We put it together really well tonight,” Waterville-Mansfield Head Coach Joel Barnes said. “Our defense was jumping passes, rotating, and our shots went in. It was just what we needed in the final stretch.”
Marshall Mires led the Shockers with 19 points. Preston Mulanax proved the spark off the bench with 13 points followed by Max Murison who also added 13.
“It was a lot of unselfish play,” Barnes said.
Waterville-Mansfield is now 6-3 in league play, while Wilson Creek is 4-9.
Waterville-Mansfield girls basketball was hoping to make it a four-game win streak when they traveled to Wilson Creek Tuesday night, and the Shockers didn’t disappoint. They won by nearly 40 points, posting one of their top three-point totals of the season 66-27.
The Shockers were sitting second in the league and ninth in the state. Wilson Creek was fourth in the league.
Waterville-Mansfield improves to 6-2 in league play and Wilson Creek is now 4-4.
Waterville-Mansfield travels to Pateros for their last regular season game Friday for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. tipoffs.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone