SPOKANE — After a 10-point win over Tri-Cities Prep the day before, Brewster provided an encore in the 2B State Boys Basketball quarterfinals against Napavine Thursday afternoon.
The Bears won 71-61, a not-too-different outcome than their only other meeting in late December. The win puts them in the semifinals, the final four.
But there can be no rest because their opponent has been on a tear through the State bracket. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna-Harrington (LRSW) has played in every round of the tournament. They beat the 16th seed by 18 points, the eighth seed by 23, and most recently Morton-White Pass, the second seed, by seven.
The Broncos are only the ninth seed in the State Tournament, while Brewster is the fifth. It should make for a competitive game.
Napavine now has a 22-5 record.
Despite a valiant effort, Brewster crushed LRSW’s Cinderella story Friday night, winning 55-50.
The Bears now have a shot at the title, to be crowned the best 2B boys basketball team in the state. But they have one tall task ahead of them. The top-seeded Davenport Gorillas. Davenport has been ranked first in the state for most of the season.
The Gorillas have lost only two games: one to Liberty and one to Okanogan. This tournament has tested them, winning games by 24 and 15-point margins. They also squeaked out a four-point game over Northwest Christian. The championship is a toss-up.
Brewster improved to 21-6. LRSW now has a 22-7.
Brewster plays Davenport at the Spokane Arena Saturday at 9 p.m.
