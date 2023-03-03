SPOKANE — On Thursday morning, Lake Roosevelt was dealt a tough hand against the Columbia Coyotes in the State 2B Boys Basketball quarterfinals.
Columbia, the fourth seed, had lost only one game this season, and it was to first-seed Davenport. They have been on a winning streak ever since. Their most recent win was a 21-point clinic delivered to Brewster last week.
The Raiders beat Wahkiakum the day before, but it wasn’t enough momentum to carry them through the game. Columbia beat another 2B Central Washington team by a sizeable margin, 82-53.
Lake Roosevelt’s season isn’t over. They can still take fourth, but they first have to beat seventh-seeded Northwest Christian in a loser-out contest.
Columbia improves to 24-1.
Friday morning, Lake Roosevelt earned their opportunity with a 65-57 win over Northwest Christian.
The Raiders ended the Crusaders’ season, but to capture a fourth-place finish, they must go through Mortan-White Pass, a team that is off of a narrow loss to Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna-Harrington and a tight win over sixth-seed Napavine.
Mortan-White Pass was the second seed, and Lake Roosevelt was the third throughout the tournament. A win will earn your team a fourth-place finish, and a loss will drop you to sixth.
Lake Roosevelt now has a 23-5 record. Northwest Christian finished their season with a 21-7 record.
Lake Roosevelt plays Mortan-White Pass at the Spokane Arena Saturday at 8 a.m.
