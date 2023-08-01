Wenatchee FC win CPL, raise trophy

The Wenatchee FC All Stars celebrate while raising the trophy after beating the Walla Walla Stars 2-0 in the Cascadia Premier League final in Puyallup on July 30. It was the third consecutive year they won the championship.

PUYALLUP — When the Wenatchee All Stars FC — a men’s semi-pro soccer team — reached the Cascadia Premier League (CPL) championship at the Washington Premier Football Club Complex in Puyallup, unfortunately for their opponent, the Walla Walla Stars, Wenatchee had already made an appearance in two other finals this season and came up empty handed on both occasions.

Last Sunday, Wenatchee wasn’t about to allow a three-peat to escape them.

WenAllStarFC chase ball vs Walla

The Wenatchee FC All Stars chase down a loose ball against the Walla Walla Stars.
WenFC celebrate against Walla

The Wenatchee All Stars FC celebrate after beating the Walla Walla Stars in the CPL championship last Sunday.


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

