PUYALLUP — When the Wenatchee All Stars FC — a men’s semi-pro soccer team — reached the Cascadia Premier League (CPL) championship at the Washington Premier Football Club Complex in Puyallup, unfortunately for their opponent, the Walla Walla Stars, Wenatchee had already made an appearance in two other finals this season and came up empty handed on both occasions.
Last Sunday, Wenatchee wasn’t about to allow a three-peat to escape them.
“I think we had some hard falls this year,” said Wenatchee head coach Mauricio Sanchez. “We got back to work and came together and made it happen. They were hungry and ready for a reward.”
Wenatchee has won the CPL championship for two consecutive years. This season, the team came in second place to the Walla Walla Stars in the Columbia Division by just two points. They had played each other twice during the regular season. Wenatchee hosted the first game at Wenatchee Valley College and won 5-3 but tied 1-1 later in the season at Walla Walla.
Multi-final season
As the CPL season continued, Wenatchee also made it to two other finals. They suffered a difficult loss to Yakima United in the Washington State Super Cup Final in late June, and after first tying Snohomish County 1-1 on the road, they beat them 4-1 at home in mid-July to make the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) Cup Finals against the LA Force — a professional team.
The NISA Cup is the national tournament the All Stars won last year — surprising everyone. On July 23, after making the trip to Los Angeles, the All Stars squared off with LA Force in the Pacific Region Finals at Rio Hondo Community College in Los Angeles and lost 3-0.
“It was exciting,” Sanchez said. “We were motivated after winning last year — we had a good shot. We played well, creating opportunities. We never gave up and displayed some quality soccer with cool, collective performances. The score doesn't reflect it.”
Wenatchee comfortably controlled the ball for most of the first half of the game. Sanchez could tell that the Force was getting frustrated with the continuous opposition. Eventually, the Force scored the first goal on a quick counter that Wenatchee wasn’t expecting — their professional acumen started to show.
“From there on the game shifted,” Sanchez said. “We still battled all 90 minutes. We were there looking for a trophy, but also to showcase the skill of our individual players, one of our high schoolers, Edgar Leon, put on a show against the pros. It’s also about giving them that exposure for the next level.”
Wenatchee had little time to wallow. The following Saturday, they played the Lacey Lights FC in the CPL semi-finals and after they won 2-1, they met Walla Walla in the finals on Sunday.
Wenatchee dominated the possession for most of the match but goals wouldn’t come until late in the game. The first one hit the net around the 72nd minute when Wenatchee had a breakaway that went to the edges of the sideline. Jose Camarillo ran into open space, meeting a well-placed pass with a shot at a pressing Walla Walla keeper. The ball deflected behind the keeper and Camarillo chased it down and tapped it into the net, 1-0.
“A lot of times we struggled to get the ball in the final third and be creative,” Sanchez said. “We made a couple of changes at midfield to open up the game. The guys were confident, they knew what it would take to win.”
The final goal came 10 minutes into extra time. After a Wenatchee corner kick, Carlos Viramontes collected the ball and slotted it into the upper corner from 25 yards out. Wenatchee won their third consecutive CPL championship with a 2-0 shutout.
“It takes us a little to adjust to turf,” Sanchez said. “We recognized that on Friday and we adjusted quickly in the semi-final. We collected what we did and didn’t do well and applied that to the final.”
It’s not a bad way to end a season.
“We might be the first men’s semi-pro soccer team to win three consecutive titles in Washington State at this level,” Sanchez said. “That’s a huge accomplishment. We want to make history.”
The next evolution and giving back
The team has become self-sustaining, giving them the opportunity this offseason to make changes and grow for the upcoming season.
The club still has plans to field a women’s team next year. One that will play in the same league and travel and compete against the same towns as the men. They should operate fully as a semi-pro team and ideally play back-to-back with the men — they’re currently searching for a head coach.
Coming up, the team will help host the Apple Cup this Friday through Sunday throughout the Wenatchee Valley. Also this month, they’ll host the annual best-of-the-best awards ceremony for the players, coaches and the rest of the staff. The event will cover dinner and will be open to the public.
They’ll also have players set up a booth at Office Depot — a team sponsor — for a back-to-school supply drive, allowing local players to help gather school supplies and deliver them to the same elementary schools they once attended.
On a similar note, the team will help organize a winter coat drive in early September. For details on any or all of these events, visit the team’s social media platforms.
“We’ll try and do as much as we can for the community. To give back. To be involved and pay it forward,” Sanchez said.