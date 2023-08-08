WYB Logo

WYB 9U Brady Fisher runs bases

Brady Fisher runs the bases for the Wenatchee Youth Baseball 9U team while eyeing the infield in Eugene, Oregon on July 20-21. They qualified for the Pacific Northwest Cal Ripken 9U Regional Tournament after winning state and are likely the first 9U team from the area to make regionals.

PNW — Immediately after the Wenatchee Valley hosted the 2023 Cal Ripken North Washington State Tournament, Wenatchee Youth Baseball (WYB) learned they qualified three teams for the 2023 Pacific Northwest Cal Ripken Regional Tournament.

The 10U and 12U tournaments were hosted by Longview at John Null Park and ran July 20-22. The 9U and 11U tournament was held at that same time in Eugene, Oregon at Ted Norman Memorial Baseball Complex.

WYB 9U team photo at regionals

The Wenatchee Youth Baseball 9U team waits between two of their opponents at the 2023 Pacific Northwest Cal Ripken 9U Regional Tournament in Eugene, Oregon on July 20-21. (Players) Gabe White, Carson Williams, Santiago Castillo, Graham Butler, Mason Bratton, Sulli Sambuceto, Finn Eastman, David Rios, Westin Babst, Austin Fisher, Brady Fisher and Ethan Blakney. (Head Coach) Josh Fisher. (Assistant Coaches) Jay White and Matt Eastman.
WYB 10U team photo banner on fence

The banner of the Wenatchee Youth Baseball 10U team is splayed across a backstop fence. (Players) Dempsey Foster, Erik Grassell, Grant White, Henry Hewitt, Kruz Kuske, Noah Iñiguez, Porter Clift, Spencer Ward, Trey Williams, Caidan McCarthy, Drake Smith and Luke Fox. (Head Coach) Ricardo Iñiguez. (Assistant Coaches) Joel Hewitt and Wesley Ward.
WYB 10U Noah Iñiguez

Noah Iñiguez throws a pitch for the Wenatchee Youth Baseball 10U team while at the 2023 Pacific Northwest Cal Ripken 10U Regional Tournament in Longview on July 20-21. The team qualified after winning the state tournament and placed third at regionals.
12UWenYouthBaseballStateChamps (copy)

The 12U Wenatchee Youth Baseball (WYB) All-Stars and coaches pose with the state championship banner they earned during the 2023 North Washington Cal Ripken 12U State Tournament. They qualified for and played at the 2023 Pacific Northwest Cal Ripken 12U Regional Tournament in Longview on July 20-21. (Players) Lachlan Collier, Elias Brownlee, Aiden Brownlee, Griffin Hampton, Bensen Grennan, Kellan Butler, Brady Norton, Wyatt DeLozier, Alex Haglund, Chase Ballew, Hudson Flatness, Jake Nelson and Isaiah Lewis. (Head Coach) Matt Hampton. (Assistant Coaches) Mark Brownlee and Cory DeLozier.
12U batter for WYB All-Stars No. 8 Griffin Hampton (copy)

Griffin Hampton winds up for a swing during the 2023 Cal Ripken North Washington State Tournament held July 5-8. He and the Wenatchee Youth Baseball 12U team won the championship along with two other WYB teams qualifying them for the regional tournament in Longview.


