PNW — Immediately after the Wenatchee Valley hosted the 2023 Cal Ripken North Washington State Tournament, Wenatchee Youth Baseball (WYB) learned they qualified three teams for the 2023 Pacific Northwest Cal Ripken Regional Tournament.
The 10U and 12U tournaments were hosted by Longview at John Null Park and ran July 20-22. The 9U and 11U tournament was held at that same time in Eugene, Oregon at Ted Norman Memorial Baseball Complex.
With fresh state titles in hand, the WYB U9, U10, and U12 teams made the trip to their respective locations. After an opening ceremony that introduced every team, bringing them together to commingle and get to know one another and compete in a skills competition, they went to work.
Each team was put in one of two pools. After a series of games, the top two teams of each pool would advance to the semifinals. The winners of those games would meet in the finals where the regional champion would be crowned and qualify for the Cal Ripken League World Series that is held on August 3-13 in Branson, Missouri.
9U
Only 10 teams in total made it to the 9U regional playoffs and Wenatchee showed why they earned and deserved to be there. They’re possibly the only 9U team from the area to make it to the regional playoffs and after two days they finished with a split 2-2 record, just missing out on making the semifinals after competing against the four other teams within their pool.
They lost a close game, after leading more innings than not, to the eventual champions. They went on to beat teams from Kennewick, Boseman, Montana, Nampa, Idaho and lost another close one to Umpqua Valley from Southwest Oregon.
“We were in every game and competitive,” said WYB 9U head coach Josh Fisher.
This was Fisher’s first year coaching this group of kids. For five years previously he had been coaching his older son before he transitioned to coaching his younger set of twins.
What sets his team apart and allows them to succeed is pretty simple for Fisher.
“They’re just an energetic unselfish group that loves playing baseball,” he said. “They don’t get down on themselves, they have fun, and seem to play hard no matter the situation or team.”
Those are difficult, sometimes intangible traits for athletes to display, especially at such a young age.
“Their attitudes, confidence, and will to win are ingrained into them and it shows on the field,” he added.
For many of the athletes, they are the younger siblings of ballplayers and so grew up playing alongside their brothers or closely observed them at an even younger age.
“It made them better,” Fisher said. “Their baseball IQ and fundamentals are stronger at a younger age than older kids.”
The tournament was an impressive finish to a quality season that saw them go 10-5 and undefeated at the state tournament.
“They’re a great group of kids and were a pleasure to coach this summer,” Fisher said. “I’m looking forward to keeping the kids together and competing each year.”
10U
The 10U Wenatchee Youth Baseball team competed against four other teams from Longview, Woodland, West Linn, Oregon, and Helena, Montana in the American Division of the regional playoffs.
They were just one of ten teams to qualify.
They went 3-1 to earn the No. 2 seed for the semifinal game on July 22 against Umpqua Valley from Southwest Oregon. It was a narrow and competitive game that had Wenatchee within three runs of making the regional finals. Overall, the team finished in third place. Not a bad way to end an impressive season.
“I informed the kids of how amazing a journey and experience it was to be the one remaining Washington 10U team to make the final four,” said WYB 10U head coach Ricardo Iñiguez. “It speaks volumes. I’m very proud of how they represented Washington in the final four. It was quite a feat for them.”
This was the second year Iñiguez had been coaching the team and they’ve kept showing marked improvements each season. Last year, the team placed second at the state tournament, but this year, they won the whole thing and earned a spot at regionals.
“We spoke with parents and kids and told them that we expect to be in semifinal and championship games,” Iñiguez said. “We always go into the season optimistic and the kids rose to challenge and through adversity.”
The coaches saw individual and team growth. The collective grit and determination brought them together, affording them the opportunity to win state and make regionals.
And though they didn’t reach the finals as they’d hoped, they’ll continue to develop their skills and confidence from the experience.
“Sometimes, even with a good work ethic, you don’t win or come out on top,” Iñiguez said. “We talk about the big picture. But it was an amazing experience the kids worked for and had. I know it’s an experience I will never forget. I also would like to thank the team’s parents for their ongoing support.”
12U
The 12U Wenatchee Youth Baseball team also left with strong performances on their resume. They were one of 10 to qualify, drawing talented teams from parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana and Canada.
Their 3-1 record gave them the No. 2 seed coming out of pool play where they faced a Bozeman, Montana team in the semifinals and won.
“We did quite well,” said WYB 12U head coach Matt Hampton. “We made the championship game.”
They were just one game away from qualifying for the World Series and even though they had some familiarity, fortune favored their opponent, and Wenatchee’s season ended.
“Our boys played quite well,” Hampton said. “I was pretty proud of how they stepped up against good teams.”
The team was hand-picked three or four years ago, competing and evolving alongside one another since they were 9 years old.
“They’re picking up where we left off,” Hampton said. “The boys have grown and improved a lot. We, as coaches, try to teach the proper way to play baseball — they’ve improved faster than the other kids we play. They’ve got a bright future.”
The kids, their parents, and their coaches all help create a supportive network to allow the team to thrive and that extends through the whole program, shining a bright light on the future of local baseball.
“That was a big accolade for Wenatchee Youth Baseball to have three teams win a state championship,” Hampton said. “I can’t recall another time we’ve done that.”
Some of the kids will play fall ball but the team won’t formally come back together until January when they hit the batting cages.
“It’s good at this stage to have a break and play other things and then to come back and do it again,” Hampton said.