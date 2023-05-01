UNION GAP — The Cashmere High School soccer team might be peaking at the right moment. After winning their last regular season soccer game on the road against La Salle, 4-2, on Saturday — their fourth win of the past six games — they’ve also sealed postseason opportunities with a loser-out district play-in game.
Cashmere’s (3-5, 6-10) win over La Salle (8-7, 8-9) was dominant. Despite being on a three-game winning streak, Cashmere scored within the first 4 minutes. Luke Fox cracked a 20-yarder to gain an early lead, 1-0.
In the 15th minute, they extended their lead after Ivan Gonzalez was fouled inside the box and Dalan Smart buried the penalty kick, his first goal of the season, 2-1.
Only a couple of minutes later, La Salle answered with their first goal, but with 8 minutes left in the half Juan Cacho found Fox in the box to reinstate their 2-goal lead and just before halftime, Gonzalez set up Victor Ramos with a through-ball to tallie their final goal of the game, 4-1.
Cashmere put five more shots on goal in the second half but the Lightning were the only ones to net a goal. They scored their second goal in the 68th minute, 4-2.
Cashmere hosts Manson for a loser-out district play-in game Saturday at 11 a.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone