UNION GAP — The Cashmere High School soccer team might be peaking at the right moment. After winning their last regular season soccer game on the road against La Salle, 4-2, on Saturday — their fourth win of the past six games — they’ve also sealed postseason opportunities with a loser-out district play-in game.

Cashmere’s (3-5, 6-10) win over La Salle (8-7, 8-9) was dominant. Despite being on a three-game winning streak, Cashmere scored within the first 4 minutes. Luke Fox cracked a 20-yarder to gain an early lead, 1-0.



