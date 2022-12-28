PHOENIX — Quarterbacks everywhere can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt appears to be calling it a career at the end of this season.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year took to social media on Tuesday and said that Sunday night was his last home game in the NFL.



