230801-sportslocal-applesoxgallery 03.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Wenatchee AppleSox Frankie Carney points to his dugout after hitting a double during a July 29 game against the Edmonton Riverhawks at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. Carney was recently announced as a 2023 first-team All-West Coast League selection.

WENATCHEE — The West Coast League (WCL) announced on Thursday the members of its 2023 all-league team and seven members of the Wenatchee AppleSox were honored.

Frankie Carney, Toby Haarer, Jadon Williamson, Evan Canfield, Michael Cunneely, Ryan Martinez and Brandham Ponce gave Wenatchee its most All-WCL honorees since eight players were recognized in 2019.