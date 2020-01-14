RENTON — The end of an NFL season is followed the next day by players cleaning out their lockers, holding exit interviews with coaches, being examined by trainers one last time, then heading out the door into the offseason.
And for all but one team, it's a day that is tinged with a sense of longing for what might have been.
"It was a really good season," said Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson as he met with reporters in front of his locker less than 24 hours after a 28-23 defeat against Green Bay in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. "Would I say it was a great season? No. I would say it was a really good one, and we've got a lot more to do, a lot more things to focus on."
Wilson said those words only after he fulfilled another NFL ritual, having been called for a random drug test, a slip waiting for him when he showed up to talk to reporters. Wilson reacted with some mock incredulousness and told reporters to hang on for a few minutes before he'd return to talk.
When he did, he several times referenced quarterbacks he has long admired — Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning — and said it was during the time in their careers that he is now entering where their careers ascended to even greater heights.
"Brady, Manning, Brees, I think their years eight through 13, 15 were pretty special," he said. "So I want to make sure that mine are pretty special and I think that we can go somewhere that not many have ever gone."
It was a call to arms a little bit different in tone than his talk to the media on the same day a year ago, when he was beginning negotiations for a new contract.
He eventually signed a new deal in April that takes him through the 2023 season and pays him an average of $35 million a season and makes him more invested than ever in the team's future — that contract keeps him with Seattle until he's 35 years old.
"Going into next year we've got to find ways to get better," Wilson said. "Got to find ways to get past just the first or second round of the playoffs and get to the final push. That's the reality."
Exactly what those ways are, though, Wilson said would need some time to figure out. But he said he's confident the foundation is there for Seattle to win another Super Bowl.
As coach Pete Carroll did after the game, Wilson said this season reminded him of where the team was after his rookie year in 2012, when the Seahawks also went 11-5 and lost on the road in the divisional round in the playoffs.
Back then, he noted, the Seahawks responded by doing the things it took to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl the following year.
"The question for us is what are we going to do to take the next step?" Wilson said. "And I think that's what we've got to figure out as players and as coaches and as a whole organization as we continue to try to be the best in the world."
That now will be the task of the next eight months or so before the Seahawks play another game that counts sometime next September.