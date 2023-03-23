With the 2023 Mariners season starting up on March 30, there are a few questions on everyone's mind. Will the M's make the playoffs again? Will Julio Rodriguez top his amazing rookie year? Will those $6 beers be back at T-Mobile Park — and can we get a slice of pizza with them?
Unfortunately, I know nothing about Rodriguez's fortunes going into Year 2, but I can confirm that not only will the cheap beer be back, but Moto — the West Seattle pizza shop with a monthlong waitlist — will be serving five different pizza options by the slice at T-Mobile Park beginning in May.
If the prospect of grabbing a slice of deep-ish dish pepperoni with a squirt of hot honey isn't enough, Din Tai Fung is adding a second stand for bao buns, chicken fried rice, wonton soup and the popcorn chicken that's only available at the ballpark. Other fan favorites coming back this year include Ethan Stowell's Ballard Pizza, the BBQ brisket quesadillas at Edgar's Cantina and the popular Value Menu featuring hot dogs, popcorn, nachos and more for $3-$4.
There are also plenty of new offerings at T-Mobile park this season, including a flavor of Salt and Straw ice cream that swirls cinnamon rolls and apple pie filling into a Beecher's Flagship Cheese-flavored ice cream.
Here's what to keep an eye out for while watching the Mariners at the ballpark this season. (And before you ask "how much are all these tasty treats?" — the Mariners say prices haven't been finalized on all these food items yet.)
Marination (Section 119)
In addition to the kalua pork and sexy tofu (tofu flavored with a gluten free kalbi marinade), the new options for this season include the luau plate lunch with sweet ginger miso chicken and a fresh mango lemonade.
Edgar's Cantina (The 'Pen)
Crispy fish taquitos and shrimp quesadillas are the new offerings for this season both folded in a way that specifically makes them easy to eat while walking. They join a roster that includes tacos del barrio, cantina nachos with chicken, braised pork or sweet potato, and of course the ever popular fried grasshoppers.
Holy Smoke BBQ (Section 105 and 313)
A brisket sandwich, sticky, spicy smoked pork "wings" tossed in honey BBQ sauce and a Holy Moly Loaded Baked Potato with jalapeño cheese sauce and pulled pork are the new offerings alongside the popular dry-rubbed long bone ribs.
Big League Burger (Section 218 and 340)
The namesake burger features an American wagyu patty with grilled onions and American cheese. There's also an Impossible version available, plus garlic fries and the classic Mariners dog at this stand.
___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone