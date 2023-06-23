230520-sportslocal-bighorns 01.JPG (copy)

Wenatchee Bighorn's Brandon Porter, center, gathers a loose ball on a transition during a May 19 game against the Salem Capitals at Town Toyota Center.

WENATCHEE — It wasn’t long ago that Brandon Porter and Gavin Long thought their most competitive days of basketball were behind them. When college careers end, the opportunities dwindle and dry up as athletes teeter on the edge of their next chapter, it leaves little more than recreational leagues and impromptu pick-up games as their only outlet to play the game of basketball.

Out of the blue comes a liferaft — an opportunity to extend their careers. A new professional basketball team in their hometown. Enter The Wenatchee Bighorns.

230519-sportslocal-localbighorns 02.JPG
Wenatchee Bighorn's Brandon Porter guards a Salem Capital player during a Basketball League game May 19 at Town Toyota Center. Porter graduated from Eastmont High School in 2016 and was 1st Team All-Conference for both basketball and track, and a recipient of the National Honor Society Presidential Academic Award. After graduation, he played basketball for Walla Walla Community College and Eastern Oregon University.
230519-sportslocal-localbighorns 01.JPG
Former Wenatchee High School graduate Gavin Long fist bumps fans courtside during a timeout in a game against the Salem Capitals May 19 at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. Long, a Wenatchee High School 2016 graduate, was a Big-9 League Player of the Year his senior year. After graduation he played basketball for Seattle Pacific University.


