WENATCHEE — It wasn’t long ago that Brandon Porter and Gavin Long thought their most competitive days of basketball were behind them. When college careers end, the opportunities dwindle and dry up as athletes teeter on the edge of their next chapter, it leaves little more than recreational leagues and impromptu pick-up games as their only outlet to play the game of basketball.
Out of the blue comes a liferaft — an opportunity to extend their careers. A new professional basketball team in their hometown. Enter The Wenatchee Bighorns.
The Bighorns are a part of The Basketball League (TBL). A 49-team professional league that spans North America and attracts athletes right out of college with two-year and four-year experience from a variety of NCAA divisions. You might wonder how two locals would fare in that environment. As it turns out, quite well.
It should come as no shock. The homegrown boys cultivated their basketball prowess in the valley on opposite sides of the Columbia River and often against each other. Both graduated from high school in 2016, Porter from Eastmont and Long from Wenatchee, where they both inscribed lasting legacies.
Porter left Eastmont as the team captain and member of the 1,000-point club. He was selected to the Big Nine’s All-Conference First-Team and he carried that momentum to Walla Walla Community College where the Warriors won the Eastern Conference of the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) and finished with an NWAC championship in his first season.
When his time in Walla Walla ended, he spent the next three years playing ball at Eastern Oregon University and worked on his undergraduate and master's degrees in education. Around two years ago, he earned Player of the Week after dropping 41 points against Pacific University.
Long’s journey wasn’t all that different. He left Wenatchee a Big Nine champion and District 6 title holder. Also in 2016, he was voted Big Nine Player of the Year and finished as a three-time First-Team All-Conference selection, which helped him earn a full-ride scholarship to Seattle Pacific University where he eventually became the team’s leading scorer, captain, and the 37th player in school history to score 1,000 points.
The Bighorn's first season
Porter returned to the area to finish up his student teaching and work at East Wenatchee's Cascade Elementary and as a district substitute teacher. He learned about the Bighorns through a friend’s social media and as Anthony Williams — the team’s market owner, general manager, and CEO — started getting the word out in the community, Porter’s name kept coming up and he reached out.
As opening night drew nearer, a competitive tryout tested hopefuls with skill-based drills and scrimmages that lasted a few days. Slowly, a team was formed and when the final roster was announced, Porter’s name was on it.
“I felt like a lot of weight was lifted after making the team,” Porter said. “You could relax a little and just play without second-guessing what the coaches were thinking.”
And so began a precarious juggling act. Porter was one of the very few who tried to balance a professional basketball career and a full-time job. It wasn’t easy but he somehow managed.
“That was definitely a task,” Porter said. “I just took it one day at a time. It was a lot. Teaching is more mentally fatiguing and basketball is more physical. After teaching all day I tried to find a way to compete and I did it to the best of my ability.”
Aside from the opportunity to play more basketball, he appreciated the chance to form new bonds and friendships with teammates from as far away as the east coast but halfway through the season, that became more difficult as the roster became a revolving door.
The TBL website shows 25 different players that have been on the team and only two of the original roster — including Porter — made it to the final game. Of those 25, 14 played six games with the team or less. With that amount of turnover, it makes it difficult to build chemistry.
“I wasn’t used to it. It was brand new to me,” Porter said. “You could be hanging out one minute, then — boom — they’re traded. All the guys that came and left, we all stay in touch and on good terms. We’re not in close proximity but we keep up with each other.”
Despite the hardships of an erratic roster and losing a head coach midway through the season, the Bighorns made the playoffs but because the TBL rules dictate that six players must play with the team for at least six games to qualify, their season ended early.
Perhaps it was for the best. Four 12-minute quarters over a 25-game season against full-grown men can leave the body a little worse for wear. But when you’re competitive enough, no amount of soreness will keep you off the court if you made the playoffs.
“The next morning, if you took a charge the night before, you feel it,” Porter said. “But I just made sure I got my proper recovery. I’m proud of how we overcame adversity and battled day in and day out. We were right there.”
Porter played in 16 of their 25 games and averaged 9.9 PPG, 1.2 APG, 4.1 RPG, and almost one steal per game. His two-point shooting percentage was 45.6% and he also shot 31.6% and 78% from three and the free-throw line, respectively.
The tooth game
If only Long’s brief but impactful introduction hadn’t been so short-lived, they may have been in a better position.
Long recently finished his first year as part of the University of Washington dentistry program where he splits his time between Spokane and Wenatchee. Like Porter, he was aware of the team through social media.
“I knew the season was winding down and they had three home games that worked with my schedule,” Long said. “I reached out and told them I was available.”
Despite growing up as cross-river rivals, this wasn’t the first time Long and Porter were teammates. In those days, Wenatchee came out on the better end of their rivalry — which is something neither can resist ribbing the other over — but they also belonged to the same high school AAU team.
On May 19, at the Town Toyota Center, for the first time in a while, they stepped out onto the same court together. There wasn’t a lot of preamble. No practice. He showed up to the game early and that was his introduction to the team. They had a difficult night ahead of them.
Long had a decent outing against the Salem Capitals with eight points, four assists, four rebounds, two steals, and three blocks while shooting 57.1% from below the arc. Most of this was in the first half because foul trouble kept him out of the third quarter and what happened in the fourth, ended his night early.
There were still over five minutes left in the game when Long was sent to the locker room. Moments before, he took a stray but precise elbow to the mouth. The blow struck him in such a way as to pop his front tooth out and blood followed. The irony was not lost on the soon-to-be dentist.
“It was the central incisor,” Long said when identifying the tooth. “Honestly, it didn’t hurt that bad. It was more of a shock — a quick moment. Getting hit in the face is pretty common in basketball.”
A commotion followed as a Bighorn was given a technical for defending his teammate. They lost the game. Long didn’t recall much of what happened right after. He found his tooth on the hardwood, picked it up and slipped it back into the socket. A dentist told him to.
Later that night, Long saw a dentist. They found nothing broken, no fractures, the doctor only had to splint the tooth and it has held up. It’s doing well.
An eye on the future
Though they had very different experiences, they're both looking forward to a second season with the franchise.
“I knew there would be growing pains with the first year,” Porter said. “We just have to work out the speed bumps and hiccups for next season.”
Long will return to Seattle later this year to continue school. Between that and frequent trips home he already sees himself more available to the team next year.
“They said I have a spot on the team,” he said.
Recently, at an end-of-year assembly at Cascaded Elementary, an older man came up to Porter and told him how fun it had been to watch him this season. Porter also recalled all countless times kids had asked him how the team was doing, how he played, and how he would introduce them to his teammates at games — always with big smiles. Those were among his favorite moments.
“It’s impossible to describe,” he said. “You have to be there.”