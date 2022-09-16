SPORTS-BIG-TEN-PICKS-MLIVES-PREDICTIONS-1-MLI.jpg

Michigan State Spartans defensive tackle Simeon Barrow (8) celebrates after recovering a Western Michigan Broncos fumble in East Lansing, Michigan on Sept. 2, 2022. The Spartans take on the University of Washington Huskies in one of the best college games to watch on Saturday. 

Michigan State will close out nonconference play with a significant test.

After back-to-back home wins against two MAC teams, the No. 11 Spartans (2-0) play at Washington (2-0) on Saturday in Seattle.