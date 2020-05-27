Note: This is the first installment of a two-part story looking back at Wenatchee’s lone 4A state soccer title in 2016. It was a season to remember, not because of how effortlessly the Panthers maneuvered through their season. They didn’t. There were bumps throughout its entirety, even in the playoffs. But that ultimately made the state title, which was won exactly four years ago Thursday, that much sweeter. This is their story.
WENATCHEE — The word “adversity” is engraved on the inner band of most — if not all — of the guys’ state championship rings. There is some rationale behind it.
It represents more than just a credo picked out of clouds by head coach Dennis Tronson; it’s emblematic of that group and that season as a whole. Tronson has labeled the season the hardest and most rewarding in his 30-plus years of coaching soccer at Wenatchee and Cashmere high schools.
Sure, that 2016 team won their last nine games, including the playoffs. And they were near flawless in the postseason, earning four clean-sheets and allowing just three goals en route to Wenatchee’s only state soccer title. But by no means was it a graceful season.
“We didn’t steamroll everyone; we were not the Chicago Bulls,” Tronson joked in reference to ESPN’s recent "Last Dance" documentary.
There were obstacles — some common, others bizarre — seemingly throughout the entire year. And even though the Panthers finished fourth at state the year prior, with essentially the same core, they were seen as underdogs in every match at state. Little respect was given from opposing teams or fans, who questioned how the Panthers had even qualified.
Before the start of the team's first round match against No. 1 ranked Kentwood, Tronson was walking through the stands and heard a group of fans flipping through the state program and giggling when they got to Wenatchee, who neither won districts nor league and backed into the tournament at (11-7).
“'How did they get here? They don’t belong,'” Tronson said he recalled hearing.
Noted.
Tronson shuffled down to the locker room and relayed those sentiments to the players as bulletin-board material.
“I was like, ‘They don’t think you guys should be here.’ I was just trying to throw things at them (and) get everyone riled up.”
But by the time Wenatchee stepped onto the pitch in Kent, they had already overcome a mountain of adversity; they weren't going to allow someone else dictate what happened. The Panthers were on a mission, playing for senior captain Miguel Viramontes, who at the time was suspended until the championship. This was their time.
2015
Wenatchee’s state title run, in reality, began the spring prior. Coming into the state tourney, the Panthers (14-2-1) were poised to make a run. On paper, it was the team that should have won the title. Not the group in 2016.
They were loaded with upperclassmen and had a skilled mix of freshmen and sophomores. Aside from an opening 4-nil loss to Central Valley, the Panthers ran through pretty much everyone during the regular season; they scored multiple goals in all but two games — bagging 10 in a win over Shadle Park and five against Quincy — and won 11 of their last 12 games.
After beating Sunnyside in the district championship, the Panthers secured a home match at Wenatchee Valley College, where they had lost only once all season. Wenatchee beat Skyline 2-1, advancing to play Gig Harbor in the quarterfinals, where they topped the Tides 3-2 in their own stadium.
Riding high, the Panthers strolled into the Final Four in Puyallup believing it was their year. All they needed to do was knock off rival Central Valley in the semifinals, avenging years of heartache suffered at the Bears’ claws.
“We were destined to be state champions in 2015 with the depth that we had,” said Luis Navarrete, then a freshman. “We always heard how (Central Valley) beat previous teams or always ended our playoff run. They were always pretty cocky and talked about how we couldn’t do anything against them.”
After 80 grueling minutes and two golden-goal sessions, the game went into PK’s. Central Valley finally won on its ninth shooter, squeaking a goal past junior keeper Raphael Jimenez, who had just sailed his own attempt. The Panthers then fell 3-2 to Inglemoor in the third-place game the following day.
“Rafael took that last PK for us and missed, and then had to make a stop against their guy,” Tronson said. “Their guy completed it, but Raphael — known on the team as 'Rafa’ — didn’t hang his head. He took it upon himself to work harder in the offseason and stay focused. And we put it on him that next season. We told him the backline was his and that he had to be the one to make them the best in the state.”
By the time Wenatchee lined up against Tahoma in the state title game that following spring, the backline (Matt Springer, Christian Zavala and Pedro Lopez) was considered just that, with Rafa serving as the frontman.
“Honestly, I think Rafa was the most unrecognized and underappreciated player on that team,” Springer said of the keeper. “He was an incredible player and had an infectious type of energy that spread amongst the team. You can’t teach that. He just had killer instincts in goal; there is no keeper that I would trust more than him. Without a doubt, we all thought he was the best keeper in the state.”
The Panthers had gotten their taste of the Final Four, now they wanted the title.