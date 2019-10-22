For the past seven years, Mike Penning, 42, has kicked off his weekend with the same routine.
After wrapping up his 9-to-5, Penning, whose day job is as an account manager at Grainger Industrial Supply, dons the black and white pinstripes and heads to one of the handful of football fields in the Wenatchee Valley to clock in for his weekly pastime. Penning is among the ever-shortening list of refs in the Chelan County Football Officials Association.
It’s a grueling job, no doubt — my first job was actually as a little league umpire in high school — but for Penning, the whistle is a calling.
“People ask me (why) all the time,” Penning said. “I really enjoy it because it gives me that sense of giving back to the community. I grew up playing sports, they were a big part of my life, and without officials, it would just be recess out there.”
These guys are not getting paid the big-bucks by any stretch, so Penning and the other refs are essentially volunteering a few hours of their time each week to ensure there is organized competition — because no refs, no game.
“We’re just everyday people. We live here, pay our taxes and are part of the community,” Penning said. “We’re not paid like pro-refs and pretty much volunteer our time to help kids and coaches play the sport they love. (But) there is nothing better than being out there every Friday night. It motivates me to be a good official and I take it seriously. The kids deserve my best effort and I put a lot of preparation by studying tape to watch my mechanics, position on the field and game management.”
Penning originally got into the gig because of his father, Jim, who has officiated in Yakima for over 20 years and urged Mike to join the officiating brotherhood.
“He always wanted me to do it but I never had a job that allowed the flexibility to be an official,” Penning said, referring to the need for officials to sometimes get off of work early to make it to the field on time. “So I moved up here in 2012 and got a job that gave me more flexibility. I had a friend who was an official (at the time) invite me to come watch some games and follow him around the field a little bit. Once I got into it, I never looked back.”
Typically when you start out, the officiating association places you at more low-stress type games — pop warner, middle school or junior varsity.
But with the small number of officials in Chelan County, that’s not always the norm, including for Penning, who was thrown into a varsity football game his first season.
“Typically we don’t want to put officials in varsity games until they have had years of doing middle school, freshman and JV games so you can acclimate a little,” Penning said. “But we have a smaller association so sometimes we get in those situations.”
Though Penning typically works with different officiating partners each week, the pregame regimen remains the same.
Penning and his fellow officials are among the first to arrive at the field — 5:30 p.m., on the nose for a 7 p.m., kickoff. They get dressed and then begin their pregame walk-through in the locker room, discussing the matchups and various situations that could come up.
“I like to talk about the game itself,” Penning said. “Who is playing? Is it a big game with a lot of implications or a rivalry? Was there anything we’d seen before like a specific tendency of a player or coach? We talk about all of those things before we get on the field so we’re not caught off guard.”
That process takes about an hour, allotting the refs 30 minutes to peruse the field conditions and limber up prior to kickoff.
At halftime, the officials regroup in the locker room, take a collective breath and talk about the first half.
“We’ll discuss if we are seeing something that might have been missed or if there is something one of the coaches is noticing and wants us to look at,” Penning said. “If it’s emotionally starting to get chippy, we’ll try to calm the players or coaches down and talk about how we can manage the kids and not let them get too out of hand.”
It all depends on the situation.
So what makes a quality ref?
For Penning, it hangs on how you react when a fan, player or coach is giving you the business. You just have to take it and bite your tongue — a difficult task at times.
“It’s an art form,” Penning said. “It’s something that you have to learn and develop and it is what separates a good official and a great one. How you handle those situations is determined by how well you are mentally prepared and if you can understand the temperature in the room. You learn to block that stuff out.”
As long as the attacks aren’t personal or too egregious, Penning lets the criticism roll like water off a duck’s back.
“They can boo me for a call or say that I’m horrible, but I’m used to that kind of stuff,” Penning said. “It comes along with the territory and you just have to have thick skin and can’t take things personally. Even though you might be justified in yelling back, you have to be even-keel no matter what the situation.”
You’ll never hear an official say that they enjoy getting yelled at all night, but it’s also just apart of the game. And they understand that.
Sometimes you just have to let a coach vent his frustration.
“We make mistakes out there; we just have to own it and move on,” Penning said. “Don’t get me wrong, it’s not all peaches and cream; we just have to let them be upset a little while and get back to playing.”
Though Penning has taken his fair share of verbal abuse from the stands and sidelines, he feels the overall atmosphere has improved over the last seven years.
“We give an award out every year based on whichever fans, coaches and players exemplified the best sportsmanship throughout the season,” Penning said. “And over the years we’ve given it out to schools we’d never have considered previously because of the way they acted or treated officials in the past.”
Despite what Penning sees as an overall improvement in the officiating climate, the number of officials seems to dwindle every season (including nationally) as the older guys retire and phase out. But they ultimately play a critical role.
Without officials, there would be no games. So keep that in mind the next time you’re about to heave some criticism on a ref following a questionable call, and remember, they’re all doing it because they want to give back and love the game.