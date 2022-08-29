220830-sports-tyfrance01

Ty France fights off an inside pitch by New York Yankee starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the fourth inning on Aug. 9. Jennifer Buchanan / The Seattle Times

There’s a neat little trick Ty France can do with his bat.

He uses four fingers, no thumb, to balance the bat on one hand, palm up, and then feverishly flips the bat over and over, faster and faster, in front of him in a circle. It’s something you’d expect to see at halftime of a college-football game or in a fight scene of a Marvel movie.