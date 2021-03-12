At 5:37 p.m. on March 11, 2020, a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz was postponed after Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19.
Nearly three hours later, and 1,100 miles away, Washington State defeated Colorado 82-68 in the opening round of the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
It was the final college basketball game of the 2019-20 season — though WSU coach Kyle Smith didn’t know it at the time.
When it came to the novel coronavirus, no one knew enough.
“Somewhere in there Rudy Gobert contracted it, and that was shocking,” Smith told The Times. “It was like, ‘Oh my gosh, if someone like that can get it … ’ I just remember thinking, ‘Gosh, I hope he doesn’t die.’ We just didn’t know enough about it.”
In the pandemic’s infancy, information was elusive — so much so, in fact, that COVID-19 had been officially labeled a pandemic only hours before the Cougars took the court. That morning, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee restricted gatherings of more than 250 people (ironically, one year to the day before he announced Wednesday that fan attendance will be permitted at up to 25% capacity). At 6:02 p.m., then-President Donald Trump instituted a travel ban from Europe during an Oval Office address. At 6:08 p.m., Tom Hanks unveiled on Instagram that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had tested positive for COVID-19.
At 6:31 p.m., the NBA suspended its season.
Two hours later, the Cougs and Buffs tipped off.
And Smith went to bed that night preparing to play Arizona State in the Pac-12 quarterfinals the following evening, after his Cougs had dropped an 83-74 decision to the Sun Devils five days before. C.J. Elleby, Washington State’s former wing and now a Portland Trail Blazers rookie, told The Times that “we thought we were going to have a chance at (beating) Arizona State.”
Instead, the Pac-12 tournament — and Elleby’s college career — ended abruptly at 9 a.m.
“We met in the morning (on March 12), and the players kind of already knew because of Twitter,” Smith said of the tournament’s cancellation. “It’s hard to keep any secrets. You can’t meet quick enough.
“We just said, ‘Hey, we’ll try to get our flights set. Just lay low. Stay in your rooms.’ There were still a lot of people in the hotel and most of them seemed kind of immune to the idea (of an ongoing pandemic). By the end of the day it was pretty telling, just seeing people start to thin out in the hotel and the casino.”
Still, Smith was in Las Vegas, and he suddenly had six hours to kill.
Only this time, he decided to ignore his initial instinct.
“At first it was like, ‘Well, let’s take advantage of (the free time).’ But then I was like, ‘You know what, maybe it’s not a good idea to be doing any casino activities,’ ” Smith said. “There weren’t masks. We didn’t know how you get it. I was like, ‘Should I touch the elevator button? No, I’ll use my card to touch the elevator buttons.’ You start freaking out a little bit.
“For me to use my key card to not touch the buttons was weird. I grew up kind of old-school in Texas, like ‘A little bit of dirt never hurt ya.’ That’s just how we were raised. We didn’t know what was coming.”
No one did — not the Sounders or the Mariners. One year later, The Times spoke with members of the two local teams about a day that steamrolled entire sports seasons and left a trail of uncomfortable questions behind.
“Now that it’s crept up on a year I just remember how poignant that day was,” Smith said. “It’s not 9/11, but it was one of those days where it was like, ‘Whoa, what’s going on?’ The world stopped for a second.”
Seattle Mariners
The Grapefruit League games were the first to go.
On the morning of March 12, the Mariners were preparing for a Cactus League game — while rumors circulated that spring training in Florida had already been scrapped. According to utility man Dylan Moore, “We were hitting in the cage and everyone was talking about it. The rumor mill started going.”
And then everything stopped.
At 12:10 p.m., Major League Baseball announced that spring training had been suspended and opening day would be delayed by at least two weeks. In a team meeting, the Mariners watched Trump’s speech from the night before, and were told — at least, initially — that practices would continue.
“Every meeting that we had, there wasn’t a whole lot of information,” Moore said. “I remember (general manager) Jerry (Dipoto) standing in front of us and saying, ‘Hey, listen guys: I know what we can’t do, but I don’t have much information beyond that.’ ”
In a media session at the team facility, while pitchers continued throwing bullpen sessions in the background, Mariners chairman John Stanton said: “We are ultimately all people and we love the game of baseball. But this is a far bigger issue for all of us right now, and we are trying to work our way through it together. I believe this is going to be something that will have a lot more twists and turns to it.”
More than anyone could imagine.
On March 13, MLB suspended all spring training activities and announced that future workouts would be strictly voluntary. The Mariners prepared for informal, limited workouts with a skeletal staff.
By March 15, the league banned all group workouts and the Mariners opted to close their complex altogether. opening day was indefinitely delayed.
The players headed home — which was more difficult for Moore than most.
“My wife was pregnant at the time with our son, and I just didn’t want her getting on a plane, because I didn’t know anything about COVID,” said Moore, who was renting an Airbnb in Peoria with his wife and daughter. “But the first things we were figuring out were, we need to wear masks, and then also we needed to get away from (other people). So I was like, ‘Let’s just drive.’ ”
The only problem was, the Moores live in Orlando — roughly 2,100 miles east of Peoria. They rented a U-Haul and drove for three days, stopping at hotels in Texas and Mississippi. Moore laughed and said he “wouldn’t want to do it again.”
Of course, the same can be said about most of 2020 — a marathon with myriad twists and turns. Still, in 38 games last summer, the 28-year-old Mariner hit .255 with eight home runs and 17 RBI — establishing himself as a possible fixture in the franchise’s future.
Thankfully, it wasn’t all U-Hauls (or elevator buttons).
“But it was just stressful,” Moore said of a memorable March and a three-day drive. “Because you asked the questions, and nobody knew the answers.”
Seattle Sounders
Brian Schmetzer didn’t know the answers, either.
Before the Sounders’ 1-1 draw against Columbus on March 7, 2020, Schmetzer — Seattle’s sixth-year coach — exchanged text messages with Crew assistant and former colleague Ezra Hendrickson.
“(The Crew) were a little apprehensive, because Seattle was seen as this launching point for COVID,” Schmetzer said. “So Ezra was texting me a couple days before the game, saying, ‘Hey man, what’s going on in Seattle? Is it safe?’ I was texting him back like, ‘Well, yeah. It seems safe now.’ But things were moving in real time.”
In a dizzying five days, things didn’t stop moving.
On March 7, the Sounders drew against Columbus in front of 33,080 fans at then-CenturyLink Field.
On March 11, the Sounders and San Jose Earthquakes each postponed their next home match — originally scheduled for March 21.
On March 12, the Sounders practiced in the morning at their facility in Tukwila, with a flight to Houston tentatively scheduled for a few hours later.
“I think (Sounders senior vice president of communications Alex Caulfield) was there (at practice), and we were talking about canceling our flight to Houston, anyway,” Schmetzer said. “We were talking about, what if we’re in Houston and the country shuts down?”
But, minutes later, their discussion was made moot.
“I just remember you’re walking off the field, ready to do some press interviews,” Schmetzer said, “and all of a sudden your PR guy comes up and says, ‘Hey, you know what? You don’t have to do PR today, because the league shut down.’ ”
Initially, MLS suspended matches for 30 days … before finally restarting in an Orlando bubble nearly four months later. The Sounders ultimately fell one win short of defending their title.
They lost, perhaps fittingly, to the same Columbus Crew … in a match exactly nine months after the sports world stopped.
“It certainly was scary in many, many ways, as a 58-year-old guy,” Schmetzer said, recounting his emotions on March 12, 2020. “On a personal level, I don’t want to say you were apprehensive, but there were certainly some fears and questions. What’s going on? How’s this going to affect me? How’s this going to affect the Sounders? What about the players? It was a lot of mixed emotions on that day.”
He asked the questions, and nobody knew the answers.
“It was like, ‘Holy blank, this is really serious. This is happening. People are dying,’” Schmetzer said. “It was surreal. Because, look, there’s movies out there about pandemics. But you never really think it’s going to happen.”
