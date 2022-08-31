Purchase Access

DETROIT — For just over a month last season, right after he came to the Mariners in the somewhat infamous trade with the Astros that sent Kendall Graveman to their American League West Rivals, Abraham Toro was hitting machine with a knack for producing with runners on base or in late-inning leverage situations.

For a 39-game stretch, he racked up a .315/.391/.463 slash line with 47 hits in 169 plate appearances, including 19 runs scored, 10 doubles, four homers, 23 RBI, 15 walks and just 20 strikeouts. Of course, that was followed by a frustrating fade at the end of the season that seemed to carry over into a disappointing 2022 season.



