DRYDEN — Quincy (10-1) won their sixth consecutive softball game on Tuesday when the Cascade Kodiaks (1-11) hosted them for their first matchup of the season.

The Kodiaks beat the Jackrabbits five times last year but Quincy upset that president with a, 15-5, win.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

