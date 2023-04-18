DRYDEN — Quincy (10-1) won their sixth consecutive softball game on Tuesday when the Cascade Kodiaks (1-11) hosted them for their first matchup of the season.
The Kodiaks beat the Jackrabbits five times last year but Quincy upset that president with a, 15-5, win.
Emilee Morris pitched a complete game for Quincy and finished with six strikeouts in five innings. Cascade was efficient when they connected with the ball, scoring five runs off of three hits, capitalizing on a couple of Quincy errors.
“We’re ready to start fixing those problems,” said Quincy head coach Pauline Baughman.
In one shining moment, Michelle Acevedo cracked a 3-run homer, her first, over the fence to give the Jackrabbits an added boost.
Quincy was also efficient at the plate. They converted nine hits into 15 runs and eight RBIs. They were also aggressive between the bases, finishing with three stolen bases.
“We played really well,” Baughman said. “It started slow but we got our bats going in the middle of the game, and they made it happen in five innings.”
Cascade hosts Omak next Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Quincy plays a doubleheader at Cashmere Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone