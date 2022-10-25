SPOKANE — Adam Morrison's name is synonymous with Spokane basketball, helping Gonzaga transition from a pesky midmajor program to national media sensation and eventually to a perennial NCAA title contender.
Now, he's a Hall of Famer.
Morrison was inducted on Tuesday, along with four others, to the Inland Northwest Sports Hall of Fame in a ceremony at the Spokane Arena. It's the first induction class since 2019.
Joining Morrison were former Eastern Washington football coach Dick Zornes, Mead volleyball coach Judy Kight, Washington State distance runner Bernard Lagat and Spokane Chiefs great Ray Whitney.
Longtime EWU sports information director Dave Cook and Central Valley scorekeeper and Greater Spokane League historian Bill Pierce received Scroll of Honor awards.
Morrison started as a lanky forward for Mead High School, setting Greater Spokane League records for points in a season (542) and career (1,904) and leading the Panthers to a state title game — scoring 37 points in the final and setting a tournament scoring record.
Despite that, Morrison received just one scholarship offer — from his hometown Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Morrison led the nation in scoring in 2006 with 28.1 points per game and shared national player of the year honors with Duke's J.J. Reddick.
He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2006 NBA draft and played parts of four NBA seasons, earning two NBA championship rings.
His play, though, was almost outshined by his persona — shaggy hair, wispy mustache and a heartening backstory, playing elite basketball while coping with Type I diabetes.
"There's a lot of great athletes from this area that are, you know, in this hall of fame, so I'm excited to be part of it," Morrison said.
