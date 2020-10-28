RENTON — Seahawks safety Jamal Adams returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, his first time on the field since straining his groin against Dallas on Sept. 27.
The Seahawks hope that means he can be a full participant — or close to it — when Seattle hosts the 49ers on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.
Adams has missed the last three games, and a defense that was already struggling even during his time on the field grew only more worrisome, compelling Seattle to continue to keep acquiring big-name vets to try to help out, including Wednesday’s trade for defensive end Carlos Dunlap from Cincinnati.
But it’s the return of Adams that could mean as much as anything for the Seattle defense.
During the two-plus games he saw action Adams was a playmaker all over the field, with 18 solo tackles and two sacks, which remains tied with Benson Mayowa for the most on the team.
Carroll, though, said Adams returning on Wednesday didn’t yet mean he could play Sunday, saying how he recovers from the work the rest of the week will sway the decision greatly.
“He’s going to be practicing in a limited fashion for the first time today and so we’ll see what that means and see how it goes,” Carroll said. “And tomorrow (Thursday) will be a really important day for him, as well as Friday."
Ryan Neal has filled in for Adams and played admirably. But there’s a reason the Seahawks gave up two first-round picks for Adams, thinking he could give the team the kind of intimidating presence over the middle Seattle has lacked since the Legion of Boom days.
Seattle has also hoped that once Adams returns the Seahawks will finally be whole in the secondary.
Unfortunately, that may not happen as Carroll said cornerback Shaquill Griffin remains in the concussion protocol after suffering an injury in Sunday’s 37-34 overtime loss at Arizona and it’s unclear if he will be able to play Sunday.
The Seahawks have essentially had just one full game — the opener at Atlanta — with its projected starting secondary of Adams, Griffin, cornerback Quinton Dunbar and free safety Quandre Diggs playing a complete game together.
Carroll has several times in recent weeks stated that he thinks the defense getting healthy and having continuity will go a long way toward solving some of its problems.
But with Adams still uncertain and Griffin in the protocol — he also missed a game in 2017 — Carroll may still have to wait a another week or two to see the complete secondary.
Chris Carson could play this week
Seattle had only one healthy tailback available for Wednesday’s practice — rookie DeeJay Dallas.
But Carroll did not rule out when he spoke to the media via Zoom before practice that each of the three injured tailbacks — Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Travis Homer — could return for Sunday.
The most surprising on that list might be Carson, who suffered a mid-foot sprain and has been considered week-to-week, with the general thought that he will miss at least Sunday’s game.
And maybe Carroll was just being optimistic or just playing some with the 49ers. But Carroll said of Carson “we’ll be real quiet on Chris until the end of the week and see how it goes for the weekend.”